Ukroboronprom enterprises increase production by 20% in 2021 - Husev

The enterprises of the Ukroboronprom state concern in 2021 increased production by 20% compared to last year, Yuriy Husev, the director general of Ukroboronprom said.

"This year, the enterprises of Ukroboronprom have increased production by 20% compared to last year. More than 3,300 units of weapons and military equipment have been repaired, modernized, built and transferred to the Armed Forces," Husev told reporters at the ceremony of rolling out a military transport aircraft An-178-100R No. 001 in Kyiv.

He also noted that the capabilities of the Ukroboronprom enterprises will be taken into account during the formation of plans for procurement of the Armed Forces for the next year, as well as for three years ahead.

"Even now, with the Minister of Defense, we are talking about plans for three years so that we could prepare production, if we cannot produce something already, but we need to prepare production by investing additional funds there," he said.

He stressed that aircraft manufacturing in the concern is showing record results.

"The results of export of our products are also record-breaking. The enterprises of Ukroboronprom have exported products worth more than a billion U.S. dollars this year, and we also have many plans for expansion," Husev said.