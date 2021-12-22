Economy

14:15 22.12.2021

Naftogaz files complaint with European Commission over misuse of dominant market position by Gazprom

On December 21, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy filed a complaint with the European Commission over Russia's Gazprom's abuse of its dominant position in the European gas market by submitting a petition to the Directorate General for Competition to take immediate measures to normalize the situation.

Gazprom has sharply reduced the sale of its own gas in the European spot market, despite growing demand, and limits the ability of other companies to supply additional volumes of gas to Europe and compete with Gazprom, Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said.

In his opinion, this is precisely the key reason for the crisis and record price increases in Europe.

"Gazprom's actions are anti-competitive and have entailed significant negative consequences for all European consumers. Naftogaz, as one of the largest gas buyers in Europe, also suffers losses due to these abuses. Therefore, we ask the European Commission to properly respond to violations," Vitrenko said.

Tags: #naftogaz #european_commission #gazprom
