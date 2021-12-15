Ukraine has enough gas, coal to pass winter – PM

Ukraine has a sufficient amount of energy resources for the heating season, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"As of the middle of December, we have more than 15 billion cubic meters of gas in our storage facilities. This is absolutely enough to provide people, utility management companies and industrial consumers with gas," he said opening a government meeting on Wednesday.

Also, according to him, "typical horror stories that we will run out of coal by winter turned out to be another fake."

The prime minister said, citing data from the Ministry of Energy, that approximately 2 million tonnes of Ukrainian and imported coal are expected in December, with a projected consumption of 1.7 million tonnes.

He also said that work on the development of domestic mining has been intensified, for which it is necessary, among other things, to ensure the repayment of all wage arrears to miners.

"According to the Minister of Energy, over UAH 700 million will be allocated for these purposes," Shmyhal said.

"Thus, the heating season is stable, there are enough energy resources, and tariffs for the population, as we promised, will not grow," the prime minister said.

As of December 14, 2021, Ukraine has 15.094 billion cubic meters of natural gas in its underground gas storage facilities (UGS). Since the heating season that began on October 2, stocks in UGS facilities have decreased by 19.3%, or 3 billion 606.2 million cubic meters.

Coal stocks at warehouses of thermal power plants of generating companies of Ukraine as of December 15, 2021 amounted to 463,700 tonnes. Since the beginning of the month, coal stocks have grown by 19.4% (by 75,400 tonnes).