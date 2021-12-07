EIB will issue EUR 100 mln to Kyiv for the purchase of trolleybuses and metro cars

The European Investment Bank (EIB) in November approved the allocation of a loan to Kyiv in the amount of EUR100 million for the purchase of urban electric transport, including trolleybuses and subway cars, the bank's website says.

According to the report, the total cost of the project is estimated at EUR270 million.

"The project will be implemented by two final beneficiaries: municipal enterprise Kyiv Metropolitan (for metro coaches) and Kyivpastrans (for trolleybuses and trams) owned by Kyiv City Administration as the promoter of the project. The project is consistent with the Kyiv Development Strategy until 2025," the bank said.

According to the draft decision of Kyiv City Council on attracting a loan from the EIB for 2021, posted by the KievVlast online portal, the borrowing period is 15 years, including a grace period of three years, the maximum interest rate is 1.85% in euros.

As reported, on December 1 of this year, Kyivpastrans announced a tender for the purchase of 137 low-floor trolleybuses with the possibility of autonomous running up to 20 km for almost UAH 1.62 billion.

In addition, by the beginning of 2023, Kyiv should receive 20 three-section trams ordered from Tatra-Yug LLC for EUR24.6 million with funding from the EIB within the framework of the Ukraine Urban Public Transport project.

In addition, in February of this year, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Kyiv Metropoliten signed a loan agreement in the amount of EUR50 million for the purchase of 50 new metro cars.