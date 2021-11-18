Economy

18:12 18.11.2021

IMF confirms board's intention to consider second SBA tranche for Ukraine on Nov 22

Representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gerry Rice has confirmed the intention of the Executive Board to consider the second tranche of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine on November 22.

He said during a press briefing in Washington he could confirm that the discussion of the Executive Board regarding Ukraine will take place next Monday, November 22.

In June 2020, the IMF approved the Stand-By Arrangement for Kyiv with a total volume of about $5 billion, immediately allocating the first tranche of financing in the amount of $2.1 billion. Four reviews of the program's conditions were planned for the allocation of the remaining four tranches. However, the agreed schedule was violated, and funding was suspended due to Ukraine's failure to fulfill a number of obligations.

Tags: #imf
