Nova Poshta more than doubles net profit in Jan-Sept 2021

Nova Poshta group of companies for the three quarters of 2021 increased its net profit by 2.3 times compared to the same period in 2020 - to UAH 2.119 billion from UAH 906.086 million.

According to the company's financial report in the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission of Ukraine, the net income of Nova Poshta for the specified period amounted to UAH 14.694 billion, which is 25.4% more than in January-September last year (UAH 11.714 billion).

The company's operating profit for the reporting period amounted to UAH 1.175 billion against UAH 1.155 billion a year earlier, and gross profit was UAH 3.081 billion (UAH 2.715 billion).

As reported, Nova Poshta group of companies received UAH 991.292 million of net profit in 2020, which is 26.6% more than in 2019 (UAH 782.954 million).