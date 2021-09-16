IMF confirms mission's virtual visit to Ukraine in Sept

The virtual mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Ukraine on the first review of the Stand-By Arrangement will begin work later this month, IMF Spokesman Gerry Rice said at a traditional briefing in Washington on Thursday, declining to specify the dates.

He said he could not give any details about the timeline for the allocation of money or the expansion (of the program) ... Asked to comment on the statements by the representatives of the Ukrainian government, he said that discussions were continuing.

As reported, the day before, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced the start of the mission on September 18. According to him, Ukraine expects $ 750 million of the second IMF tranche under the Stand-By Arrangement in late November-early December, since the Ukrainian side has fulfilled all the conditions.

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko also pointed out at the end of August that the possibility of extending the current 18-month Stand-By Arrangement for six months is being discussed.