Govt approves draft state budget 2022, sends it to Rada

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the draft law on the state budget of Ukraine for 2022 and sent it to the Verkhovna Rada.

The document was approved at a government meeting on Wednesday.

"The budget for 2022 is not only balanced and realistic, but also the budget for modernizing the country, restoring the economy and investing in people, in their health, education and development," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the meeting.

According to him, the draft budget envisages UAH 197.2 billion for healthcare.

"This is UAH 31 billion more than this year. Compared to 2019, the budget for healthcare has doubled. Such an increase in expenditures makes it possible to set the minimum salary for a doctor at UAH 20,000 in 2022. The average salary for doctors will be higher than UAH 22,500," he said.

Some UAH 185.6 billion will be assigned for education, which is UAH 21 billion more than this year.

In addition, UAH 329 billion will be provided for social protection, 5.95% of GDP (UAH 319.4 billion) for the security and defense sector, UAH 13.5 billion for culture, UAH 11.3 billion for sports, more than UAH 120 billion for road construction.

Some UAH 53.3 billion will be budgeted for regional development.

"The main macroeconomic parameters: a decrease in the budget deficit to 3.5%, a reduction in public debt, an increase in wages, a stable hryvnia exchange rate, a decrease in inflation, a record level of GDP growth over the past 10 years – as a result of our reforms," Shmyhal said.