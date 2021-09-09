Epicenter opens, renovates nine shopping centers in 2021 – dpty director general Honcharov

Epicenter has opened and renovated nine shopping centers in 2021: in Kropyvnytsky, Khmelnytsky, Shepetivka, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Nikopol, Pervomaisk and two malls in Zaporizhia, Deputy Director General for Retail Trade at Epicenter K Volodymyr Honcharov said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"We are building a new shopping center in Izmail, in September it is planned to open a reconstructed and completed shopping center in Dnipro. We have signed a basic agreement for placement of a 26,500 square meter store in Blockbuster Mall, which will be opened in the autumn. A shopping center in Berezniaky will also appear in Kyiv," Honcharov said.

Among the future openings is the relaunch of Epicenter in a new format in Lviv, which will be located on the site next to the King Cross shopping and entertainment center.

"In this mall, we are already renting premises for the Epicenter store with an area of 12,000 square meters. And next to it we will build the first stage of the new Epicenter shopping center with an area of 50,000 square meters. There is no decision yet on whether we will leave the existing Epicenter store in the King Cross shopping and entertainment center or will fully concentrate only on the development of our own site," Honcharov said.

Epicenter K is also working on the opening of five optimal format shopping centers [6,100 square meters] in the east of Ukraine – in Severodonetsk, Sloviansk, Rubizhne, Bakhmut and Pokrovske.

In addition, there are optimal format shopping centers in Oleksandria, Berdychiv and Kryvy Rih (the second in this city). A project with an area of about 20,000 square meters is being developed for Berdiansk.

"There are still a lot of plots in the work. For example, we want to open the third Epicenter store in Dnipro. We have purchased a plot for it with access to the embankment, at a distance of 2 km from the city center. A good location where we will create a powerful facility," Honcharov said.

The Deputy Director General of Epicenter K recalled that the investment plan provides for the creation of 50 new shopping centers in 2021-2022.

"We developed it at the end of 2019 and then planned to spend $706.5 million for this purpose. However, I can already say that this sum will definitely be more," Honcharov said.

He explained the increase in budgets by the increase in the cost of construction materials and work, as well as the constant improvement of the concepts of shopping centers. In particular, the facades of objects will radically change. The first to see such a thing will be Poltava, where an interactive, with large screens, innovative facade will be launched in September.

"It will be possible to summarize the investment results at the end of the year, then we'll see how much we exceed our plan," Honcharov said.