Competition to select four members of Naftogaz Supervisory Board to be announced within one week – PM

The competition for the selection of four members of the supervisory board of Naftogaz Ukrainy will be announced within a week, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"I instructed First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Oleksiy Liubchenko to ensure the announcement of the competition to select four members of the supervisory board of Naftogaz Ukrainy during the week," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the report, the order was given in pursuance of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated July 30 of this year on measures to neutralize threats in the energy sector, enacted by president decree No. 452 dated August 28, 2021.

