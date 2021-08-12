Economy

15:18 12.08.2021

Ukraine has every opportunity to enter top 10 world arms exporters – Ukroboronprom head

1 min read
Ukraine has every opportunity to enter top 10 world arms exporters – Ukroboronprom head

Ukraine has every opportunity to become one of the ten largest world exporters of weapons in the near future, Director General of the Ukroboronprom State Concern Yuriy Husev has said.

"Now Ukraine is one of the twenty largest world arms exporters, and we have all the tendencies to enter the top ten in the near future. And Ukroboronprom this year returned to the top hundred of the world's largest defense industrial companies," Husev said during International Defense Investment Forum on Thursday in Kyiv.

The head of Ukroboronprom also said that Ukraine, based on limited spending on security and defense, needs today to focus on creating weapons for asymmetric deterring possible aggression.

"Three main of them include the missile program of Ukraine, high-precision weapons and anti-ship missile systems [the first]. And we, together with the government, on behalf of the president, are already working on this issue; radar systems, reconnaissance systems, cyber security and cyber defense systems, air defense systems, the latest technical means for forces of special operations. And third – unmanned aerial, land and sea vehicles," the head of the state concern said.

Tags: #ukroboronprom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:31 12.08.2021
Ukroboronprom team, leading U.S. defense companies hold bilateral talks in United States

Ukroboronprom team, leading U.S. defense companies hold bilateral talks in United States

18:21 14.07.2021
G7 Ambassadors welcome adoption by Rada of law on Ukroboronprom's transformation

G7 Ambassadors welcome adoption by Rada of law on Ukroboronprom's transformation

15:05 09.07.2021
Production at Ukroboronprom enterprises increases by 19.5% in H1 2021

Production at Ukroboronprom enterprises increases by 19.5% in H1 2021

12:06 02.06.2021
Former Economy Minister, President of KSE Mylovanov takes lead of Ukroboronprom's Supervisory Board

Former Economy Minister, President of KSE Mylovanov takes lead of Ukroboronprom's Supervisory Board

18:51 14.04.2021
Ukroboronprom ready to double production of weapons due to escalation from Russia

Ukroboronprom ready to double production of weapons due to escalation from Russia

14:46 01.04.2021
G7 Ambassadors, Ukroboronprom CEO discuss concern's corporatization, reform of defense industry

G7 Ambassadors, Ukroboronprom CEO discuss concern's corporatization, reform of defense industry

10:26 22.03.2021
Ukroboronprom ready to manage Motor Sich assets – director general

Ukroboronprom ready to manage Motor Sich assets – director general

12:10 24.02.2021
Ukroboronprom, India's Adani Group signs memo on expanding armaments cooperation

Ukroboronprom, India's Adani Group signs memo on expanding armaments cooperation

10:41 23.02.2021
Ukroboronprom reform launched, 65 enterprises to be included in Defense Systems of Ukraine holding - Husev

Ukroboronprom reform launched, 65 enterprises to be included in Defense Systems of Ukraine holding - Husev

10:19 22.02.2021
Ukraine presents defense industry products at IDEX in UAE

Ukraine presents defense industry products at IDEX in UAE

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's govt initiates discussion with NBU – minister

Ukrainian Startup Fund finances almost 200 startups for almost $5 mln – Finance Ministry

Zlochevsky reassigns control over his gas production assets to his daughters

Ukrnafta receives over UAH 2.3 bln from restructured receivables – CEO

IMF to provide Ukraine with over $2.7 bln before 30th anniversary of Independence – President's Office

LATEST

Economy Ministry sees no need to regulate retail LPG prices – minister

TIU Canada solar power plant's problem can be solved by connecting to another point – minister

Ukraine's govt initiates discussion with NBU – minister

Ukrzaliznytsia not ready for grain season – new acting head

Ukraine's Economy Ministry expects GDP growth of over 1% in H1 2021, growth of 4% late 2021 – minister

Ukraine, US should deepen energy dialog – Ukraine's energy minister

Inflation in Ukraine up to 10.2% in July - statistics

Vodafone Ukraine, Raiffeisen Bank International AG sign contract to manage derivatives

EBA asks MPs not to support bill allowing sale of alcohol, tobacco products only in specialized stores

Ukrainian Startup Fund finances almost 200 startups for almost $5 mln – Finance Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD