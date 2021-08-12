Ukraine has every opportunity to enter top 10 world arms exporters – Ukroboronprom head

Ukraine has every opportunity to become one of the ten largest world exporters of weapons in the near future, Director General of the Ukroboronprom State Concern Yuriy Husev has said.

"Now Ukraine is one of the twenty largest world arms exporters, and we have all the tendencies to enter the top ten in the near future. And Ukroboronprom this year returned to the top hundred of the world's largest defense industrial companies," Husev said during International Defense Investment Forum on Thursday in Kyiv.

The head of Ukroboronprom also said that Ukraine, based on limited spending on security and defense, needs today to focus on creating weapons for asymmetric deterring possible aggression.

"Three main of them include the missile program of Ukraine, high-precision weapons and anti-ship missile systems [the first]. And we, together with the government, on behalf of the president, are already working on this issue; radar systems, reconnaissance systems, cyber security and cyber defense systems, air defense systems, the latest technical means for forces of special operations. And third – unmanned aerial, land and sea vehicles," the head of the state concern said.