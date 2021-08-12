Economy

12:31 12.08.2021

Ukroboronprom team, leading U.S. defense companies hold bilateral talks in United States

1 min read
A team of state concern Ukroboronprom visited the United States, where it held a number of working meetings and bilateral negotiations with leading U.S. defense companies.

According to the state concern's press service, the trip took place in preparation for the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States and with the support of the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States in conjunction with the U.S.-Ukraine Business Council.

"The adoption of bill No. 3822 and the reform of the defense industry industry open up new opportunities for military and technical cooperation with our strategic partners. Raising investments, technology transfer and joint ventures to strengthen the Ukrainian defense industry, as well as strengthening joint positions in the global arms market are the steps that we are offering to our colleagues in the United States," Ukroboronprom CEO Yuriy Husev said.

The concern also believes the visit of the President of Ukraine to Washington on August 30 will open up new opportunities and allow moving to a higher level of cooperation between countries, in particular in the defense sector.

