Inflation in Ukraine up to 10.2% in July - statistics

The growth of consumer prices in Ukraine in annual terms in July 2021 accelerated to 10.2% from 9.5% in June, the State Statistics Service has reported.

According to its data, in July this year, inflation was 0.1%, while in July last year, deflation was recorded at 0.6%.

Underlying inflation in July became negative - 0.1%, which corresponds to the indicators of July last year, respectively, in annual terms, it remained at the level of 7.3%.

As reported, in June consumer prices in Ukraine increased by 0.2%, in May - by 1.3%.

In general, for the first seven months of this year, inflation in Ukraine amounted to 6.5%, underlying inflation - 4.2%.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) in July downgraded the inflation forecast for 2021 from 8% (in the April forecast) to 9.6%. According to it, by the end of the third quarter, inflation will peak this year at 11.2%, after which it will begin to decline.