Farmak increases exports to Latin America

PJSC Farmak pharmaceutical company has won an international tender and is preparing another supply of medicines to Mexico.

As Interfax-Ukraine was informed, Farmak began its expansion in Latin America from Mexico. In this country, the company was the first to register and commercialize a drug from the list of essential drugs, which refers to medicines used intravenously for general anesthesia.

In addition to deliveries to Mexico, the company is also building up cooperation with other markets in the region, in particular, Peru, Colombia, El Salvador, Chile, Panama, Bolivia and other countries.

"The main strategy of Farmak in Latin America is to increase the product portfolio in the markets where the company already commercializes its products, as well as to open new markets in the region. Export always requires companies to have a relevant business model, impeccable quality products, in-depth knowledge of regulatory analysis of the market situation. Our experience and the compliance of medicines with high international standards allow us to ensure the recognition of the Ukrainian manufacturer far beyond the borders of Ukraine," Executive Director of Farmak Volodymyr Kostiuk said.

The company stressed that entering new markets is strategically important for it. According to the open data of the State Customs Service of Ukraine, the share of Farmak in the export of pharmaceutical products among all Ukrainian pharmaceutical manufacturers in the first half of 2021 reached 30.5%.

Farmak is the leader of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine. The company's product portfolio includes about 200 brands. Among the main directions are endocrinological, gastroenterological, cardiological, neurological, anti-cold and other drugs.

Farmak is one of the top 25 most innovative companies, recognized as the largest taxpayer among pharmaceutical manufacturers in Ukraine and the best employer.