Ukraine could receive $700 mln tranche from IMF in Sept, possible extension of SBA – president's economic advisor

Ukraine may receive a $700 million tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in September, the adviser to the President of Ukraine on economic issues, Oleh Ustenko, has said.

"The President of the country had a more than successful telephone conversation with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva. The IMF mission is going to Ukraine. In addition, Ukraine has implemented all the preconditions of the IMF. We expect that a new tranche of about $700 million will be received from the IMF rather quickly," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

"I suppose that now we are moving according to the following scenario: in September – the mission, at once the issue of Ukraine is brought up to a meeting of the IMF Board of Directors, and in September I expect that we will receive a new tranche," the president's adviser added.

At the same time, Ustenko does not rule out the possibility of extending the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

"We have made serious progress, and this was noted. So I do not rule out that the SBA may be extended," he said.