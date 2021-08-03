Economy

17:55 03.08.2021

Ukraine could receive $700 mln tranche from IMF in Sept, possible extension of SBA – president's economic advisor

1 min read
Ukraine could receive $700 mln tranche from IMF in Sept, possible extension of SBA – president's economic advisor

Ukraine may receive a $700 million tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in September, the adviser to the President of Ukraine on economic issues, Oleh Ustenko, has said.

"The President of the country had a more than successful telephone conversation with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva. The IMF mission is going to Ukraine. In addition, Ukraine has implemented all the preconditions of the IMF. We expect that a new tranche of about $700 million will be received from the IMF rather quickly," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

"I suppose that now we are moving according to the following scenario: in September – the mission, at once the issue of Ukraine is brought up to a meeting of the IMF Board of Directors, and in September I expect that we will receive a new tranche," the president's adviser added.

At the same time, Ustenko does not rule out the possibility of extending the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

"We have made serious progress, and this was noted. So I do not rule out that the SBA may be extended," he said.

Tags: #ustenko #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:34 03.08.2021
IMF loan to help Ukraine overcome consequences of COVID-19 – president's spokesperson

IMF loan to help Ukraine overcome consequences of COVID-19 – president's spokesperson

11:18 03.08.2021
IMF to provide Ukraine with over $2.7 bln before 30th anniversary of Independence – President's Office

IMF to provide Ukraine with over $2.7 bln before 30th anniversary of Independence – President's Office

09:28 29.07.2021
President Zelensky, IMF Managing Director Georgieva have phone call

President Zelensky, IMF Managing Director Georgieva have phone call

09:10 29.07.2021
IMF mission to visit Ukraine in Sept – IMF managing director

IMF mission to visit Ukraine in Sept – IMF managing director

13:32 28.07.2021
Zelensky, IMF director to discuss Ukraine's implementation of SBA on Wednesday

Zelensky, IMF director to discuss Ukraine's implementation of SBA on Wednesday

18:33 23.07.2021
Finance Minister discusses continuation of cooperation with IMF with Chargé d'Affaires of US in Ukraine

Finance Minister discusses continuation of cooperation with IMF with Chargé d'Affaires of US in Ukraine

16:17 21.07.2021
IMF to implement 'Continuing Fiscal Reforms in Ukraine' project until 2023

IMF to implement 'Continuing Fiscal Reforms in Ukraine' project until 2023

19:12 15.07.2021
IMF welcomes recent decisions of parliament, waiting for progress in other sectors

IMF welcomes recent decisions of parliament, waiting for progress in other sectors

14:23 15.07.2021
Ukraine may receive IMF tranche by late 2021 – NBU dpty governor

Ukraine may receive IMF tranche by late 2021 – NBU dpty governor

14:48 09.07.2021
Ukraine, IMF reach compromise on number of issues, but talks continuing – Finance Ministry

Ukraine, IMF reach compromise on number of issues, but talks continuing – Finance Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrnafta receives over UAH 2.3 bln from restructured receivables – CEO

IMF to provide Ukraine with over $2.7 bln before 30th anniversary of Independence – President's Office

NSDC considers possibility of imposing temporary administrations at energy enterprises – Danilov

Auction commission proposes starting price of almost UAH 1.4 bln for Bishovyk plant

NBU estimates growth of Ukraine's GDP at 7.5% in Q2 2021, predicts its slowdown to 3.6% in Q3 2021

LATEST

Ukrnafta receives over UAH 2.3 bln from restructured receivables – CEO

Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoisky, another 3 suspected of stealing 10bln rubles worth of crude oil from Tatneft - source

Zelensky signs law on improving mechanisms for withdrawing banks from market, satisfying creditors' claims

Ukraine's goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 2030 may not be met without intl support – trade rep

NSDC considers possibility of imposing temporary administrations at energy enterprises – Danilov

Auction commission proposes starting price of almost UAH 1.4 bln for Bishovyk plant

NBU estimates growth of Ukraine's GDP at 7.5% in Q2 2021, predicts its slowdown to 3.6% in Q3 2021

Kernel intends to buy back up to 19.2 mln shares for $250 mln

'Green' bonds could be issued in Oct – MP Honcharenko

Rail tracks to Chornobyl NPP ready for operation, first test train passes – Ukrzaliznytsia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD