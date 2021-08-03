Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoisky, another 3 suspected of stealing 10bln rubles worth of crude oil from Tatneft - source

The Russian police are conducting an investigation against former owners of Ukraine's PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov on charges of misappropriating around 860,000 tonnes of crude oil worth ten billion rubles from Tatneft, an informed source told Interfax.

"On July 27, investigative agencies of the Interior Ministry for Tatarstan opened a criminal case under Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (establishment of a criminal community) following the misappropriation in 2007 of 858,600 tonnes of crude oil from the Tatneft company worth $439.4 million (over ten billion rubles according to the Russian Central Bank's exchange rate at that time)," the source said.

The suspects in this crime are Kolomoisky, Boholiubov, UkrSibbank former owner Oleksandr Yaroslavsky, and Ukrtatnafta CEO Pavlo Ovcharenko, the source said.

According to investigators, between April and October 2007, Tatneft shipped more than 2.2 million tonnes of crude oil to Ukrtatnafta worth over $1 billion, of which the enterprise paid some $651 million.

"Kolomoisky, Boholiubov, Yaroslavsky, and Ovcharenko suspended Tatarstan's managers and shareholders from Ukrtatnafta's management and misappropriated the remaining amount of oil, causing the aforementioned financial damage to Tatneft," the source said.

Interfax does not yet have official confirmation of the report.