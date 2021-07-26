G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's statements of commitments to transition away coal, move towards net-zero

The G7 countries welcome Ukraine's statements of commitments to abandon coal and move towards zero CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

"G7 Ambassadors were pleased to discuss Ukraine's plans to combat climate change with Minister of Environment Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Roman Abramovsky and Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna. Ambassadors encouraged Ukraine to submit an ambitious 2nd Nationally Defined Contribution for COP26 by the end of July," G7 Ambassadors said on the Twitter page.

In particular, the ambassadors welcomed Ukraine's statements of commitments to transition away from coal and move towards net-zero. A cross-government approach is essential to deliver reforms, create the conditions for investment, and incentivise clean energy in order to meet Ukraine's goals.