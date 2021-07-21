Economy

18:01 21.07.2021

Rivneazot will repair and launch nitric acid workshop in two weeks - Group DF

PrJSC Rivneazot has begun work to eliminate the consequences of pipeline depressurization in the nitric acid workshop, according to experts, repair work to resume its full-fledged work will be completed within two weeks, Group DF Corporate Communications Director Oleh Arestarkhov has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"I just spoke with the director of Rivneazot. The workshop will resume work in up to 14 days. This is a pessimistic scenario. We will launch the workshop earlier," he said.

According to Arestarkhov, a special commission of chemists and engineers is currently completing its work at the enterprise. It is analyzing the causes of the accident and preparing a competent expert opinion, as well as developing measures to reduce industrial risks in the future.

"We are surprised that the reasons for the incident are undertaken to be voiced by officials who are completely far from the production processes in chemistry, who do not have sufficient data for comments. As soon as there is a full conclusion of the special commission, we, of course, will publicly announce the reason for what happened," he said.

He recalled that in 2020, some UAH 120.6 million of capital investments were invested in Rivneazot, primarily in the modernization of equipment and the development of production sites, and this year their plan exceeds UAH 130 million.

Arestarkhov added that over the next 10 days, additional technical safety checks of all workshops, thorough diagnostics of all pipelines and equipment will be carried out at all three plants of the Ostchem nitrogen holding company, as well as additional safety training for personnel and additional exercises will be conducted.

"The goal is to significantly reduce production risks and make production more reliable and safer. We must learn from what has happened," the expert said.

On the eve Rivneazot reported an emergency situation - depressurization of the pipeline in the nitric acid production shop. As a result, a one-time release of nitrous gases in an insignificant amount without casualties and injuries occurred on the territory of the enterprise.

