Rivneazot eliminates consequences of release of nitrous gases, no victims or injured reported

Rivneazot announced an emergency at the plant on Tuesday – depressurization of the pipeline in the nitric acid production shop, which resulted in a one-time release of nitrous gases in an insignificant amount on the territory of the plant.

"The consequences of the emergency have been completely eliminated on our own. No casualties or injuries are reported," the press service of the enterprise told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Rivneazot, at the moment, air quality indicators are within the permissible limits, there is no threat to the environment and the population.

"The enterprise is operating normally. The emergency did not affect the work of the production departments of the enterprise and further shipments of products in accordance with the concluded contracts," the press service said.

PrJSC Rivneazot is one of the largest chemical enterprises in Western Ukraine. The company produces mineral nitrogen fertilizers, technical oxygen, liquid carbon dioxide and dry ice.