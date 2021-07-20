Facts

18:41 20.07.2021

Rivneazot eliminates consequences of release of nitrous gases, no victims or injured reported

1 min read
Rivneazot eliminates consequences of release of nitrous gases, no victims or injured reported

Rivneazot announced an emergency at the plant on Tuesday – depressurization of the pipeline in the nitric acid production shop, which resulted in a one-time release of nitrous gases in an insignificant amount on the territory of the plant.

"The consequences of the emergency have been completely eliminated on our own. No casualties or injuries are reported," the press service of the enterprise told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Rivneazot, at the moment, air quality indicators are within the permissible limits, there is no threat to the environment and the population.

"The enterprise is operating normally. The emergency did not affect the work of the production departments of the enterprise and further shipments of products in accordance with the concluded contracts," the press service said.

PrJSC Rivneazot is one of the largest chemical enterprises in Western Ukraine. The company produces mineral nitrogen fertilizers, technical oxygen, liquid carbon dioxide and dry ice.

Tags: #rivneazot
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:28 22.10.2015
Court withdraws arrest of Rivneazot property, 500 mcm of Ostchem gas in UGS

Court withdraws arrest of Rivneazot property, 500 mcm of Ostchem gas in UGS

12:16 05.06.2015
Yatseniuk threatens to nationalize Rivneazot, Cherkasy Azot if UAH 6 bln gas debt is unpaid

Yatseniuk threatens to nationalize Rivneazot, Cherkasy Azot if UAH 6 bln gas debt is unpaid

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Danish Ambassador during his visit to JFO area: You protect security of Europe, if you are in danger, then we cannot be safe either

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires says Zelensky, Biden to meet in summer

Kuleba: Ukraine has concrete ideas on how to prevent Russia from turning Black Sea into its 'inner lake'

Ukraine starts fifth stage of vaccination campaign, everyone can get vaccinated against COVID-19

U.S. State Department Adviser Derek Scholle to visit Kyiv on July 20-21

LATEST

Danish Ambassador during his visit to JFO area: You protect security of Europe, if you are in danger, then we cannot be safe either

High Council of Justice urges Rada to finalize bill on reform of HCJ, prevent collapse of judiciary

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires says Zelensky, Biden to meet in summer

Kuleba: Ukraine has concrete ideas on how to prevent Russia from turning Black Sea into its 'inner lake'

Ukraine starts fifth stage of vaccination campaign, everyone can get vaccinated against COVID-19

U.S. State Department Adviser Derek Scholle to visit Kyiv on July 20-21

Security in Black Sea region should become priority of world community, Crimean Platform can be important tool for this – Zelensky

Kent, Crimean Tatar MPs, govt officials discuss persecution of population in Crimea, Crimean Platform

Ukraine records 598 new COVID-19 cases per day, 540 people recovered, 25 died – ministry

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires notes significant progress in Ukraine's judicial system reforms, importance of integrity of SAPO selection process

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD