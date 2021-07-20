System for monitoring, reporting, verification of emissions shall be fully operational in 2022 – minister

The system for monitoring, reporting and verification of greenhouse gas emissions, launched early 2021, shall be fully operational in 2022, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Ukraine Roman Abramovsky has said in an exclusive interview with the Green Deal portal.

"Next year, the system shall be fully operational. We will receive data on emissions from all [enterprises], check them with the help of auditors who will be attracted by the Ministry of Economy, and verify them in accordance with a standardized methodology. Then we will take into account emissions in our database and synchronize with the State Tax Service," the minister said.

Abramovsky said that if earlier enterprises calculated greenhouse gas emissions at their own discretion and submitted data for calculating environmental taxes, obtained according to their own methods, then from now on a completely standardized procedure will be introduced.

In his opinion, it will take two to three years for monitoring and verification to receive established information on emissions from enterprises. After that, it will be possible to create a national emissions trading system.