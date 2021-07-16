Ukrzaliznytsia posts UAH 227.4 mln profit in Q2 against UAH 1.8 bln loss a year earlier

Ukrzaliznytsia in April-June received UAH 227.4 million of profit against UAH 1.8 billion of losses received for the same period in 2020.

According to the company's website, in June 2021, Ukrzaliznytsia received UAH 153 million in profit.

"We maintain a positive trend and for the third month in a row we end up with profit. It is important that we increase this indicator every month. And if in April it was UAH 35 million, in May - almost UAH 39 million, then in June - UAH 153 million. We expect to increase profits from the start of the season of grain transportation. We also expect to change the structure of tariffs for freight transportation," acting head of the company Ivan Yuryk said.

As reported, in early July, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine published a draft order on the convergence of the class of railway cargo and a two-stage increase in tariffs for the transportation of goods of tariff classes 1 and 2 from September 2021 by 8%, and from January 2022 - by 20% and 6.5%, respectively.

According to the company, Ukrzaliznytsia in 2021 may receive UAH 1.8 billion from changes in tariffs for rail freight and UAH 10 billion in 2022.