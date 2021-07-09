Economy

11:12 09.07.2021

There won't be such fine, it's inadequate - head of Consumer Protection Service on UAH 326 mln fine imposed on Nova Poshta

There won't be such fine, it's inadequate - head of Consumer Protection Service on UAH 326 mln fine imposed on Nova Poshta

The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection will cancel multimillion-dollar fines imposed on the Nova Poshta group of companies by the employees of the State Consumer Service in Kharkiv region.

"Yesterday I was engaged in this issue all day: I conducted an internal investigation, got acquainted with the video recording, consulted with lawyers. I analyzed the situation, as they say, into molecules. Now, according to the result: there will be no such a penalty. Because it is not adequate to the violation," Head of the State Consumer Service Vladyslava Mahaletska said on Facebook.

According to her, the lawyers of the service are already preparing an appropriate decision.

Mahaletska plans to hold a personal meeting with representatives of Nova Poshta and the business community on Friday.

She also emphasized that Ukraine urgently needs to change the legislation, otherwise such cases may be repeated through local performers.

"We are investigating into the case with the "culprits" of the scandal in Kharkiv region. I am personally interested in the motives of such a decision. I emphasize that no one will "tear up" business in the State Consumer Service while I am heading this structure," she said.

As reported, Nova Poshta filed a lawsuit against the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Kharkiv region for imposing an unreasonably large fine after conducting a check on the client's complaint due to damage to the parcel for UAH 500.

The general directorate of the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Kharkiv region imposed two fines for a total of UAH 326 million - 10% of the volume of the company's products sold in February and March 2021 - according to citizens' statements about damage to the parcel.

