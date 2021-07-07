Economy

15:55 07.07.2021

Alstom expects signing commercial agreements for supply of electric locomotives to Ukrzaliznytsia in H2 2021

The French concern Alstom welcomes the ratification of an intergovernmental agreement between France and Ukraine on financing the supply of 130 heavy-duty electric locomotives for Ukrzaliznytsia, the company's press service has said.

"The next important step is the signing of commercial agreements in the second half of 2021," the company said.

According to the press release, this will allow Alstom to begin supplying locomotives to the Ukrainian market, which will also provide for 35% localization associated with the production and maintenance of electric locomotives.

As reported, Ukraine and France in May signed an intergovernmental agreement on financing the supply by Alstom of 130 heavy-duty electric locomotives for Ukrzaliznytsia for up to EUR 900 million.

This agreement was ratified by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on July 1, 2021.

Alstom is one of the world leaders (along with Siemens and Bombardier) in the production of power equipment and railway transport. It operates in more than 70 countries and employs about 70,000 people.

Tags: #alstom
