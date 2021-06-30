Economy

18:44 30.06.2021

Economic risks of Nord Stream 2 completion to be discussed during Zelensky's visit to Germany - Klimkin

2 min read
Economic risks of Nord Stream 2 completion to be discussed during Zelensky's visit to Germany - Klimkin

The economic risks of completing the construction of Nord Stream 2 will be discussed during the visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to Germany on July 12, ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin says.

"The EU and its key players, in particular Germany, are ready to discuss economic risks, and this will happen during Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Merkel on July 12. The Germans are preparing for this. Moreover, discussions are taking place within the framework of the future coalition agreement. Unlike us, everyone there has a strategic vision and everyone has already prepared their pieces of the coalition agreement [...] And our task is, firstly, to get concrete guarantees, and not some abstract assurances. In the meantime, everything leans more towards assurances and compensation for a certain period," Klimkin said at a press briefing on the topic: "Nord Stream 2: Reality Check, is There Life after Death? " in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Also, Klimkin noted the need to compensate for security risks.

"Here we also have to behave strategically and responsibly, and not start using the abbreviation MAP [NATO Membership Action Plan] when we talk about Nord Stream, because, apart from misunderstanding and some irritation, this does not cause any reaction. The MAP is a correct and positive story (and the fight for it), but the provision of the MAP does not increase in any way our security in the short term, and all our partners think exactly the opposite, which is a problem in the context of moving towards NATO," the ex-Foreign Minister said.

Tags: #nord_stream_2 #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:32 30.06.2021
Zelensky counts on Pope's support in resolving military conflict in Donbas

Zelensky counts on Pope's support in resolving military conflict in Donbas

12:01 28.06.2021
Zelensky states he submitting to Rada bill on large coat of arms of Ukraine as urgent

Zelensky states he submitting to Rada bill on large coat of arms of Ukraine as urgent

11:35 28.06.2021
Zelensky congratulates Ukrainians on 25th anniversary of country's Constitution

Zelensky congratulates Ukrainians on 25th anniversary of country's Constitution

10:18 25.06.2021
Operation to detain 'Wagner members' not Ukraine's operation – Zelensky

Operation to detain 'Wagner members' not Ukraine's operation – Zelensky

09:47 25.06.2021
Zelensky plans to discuss conclusion of defense contract or memo between Ukraine, U.S. at meeting with Biden

Zelensky plans to discuss conclusion of defense contract or memo between Ukraine, U.S. at meeting with Biden

09:28 25.06.2021
Ukraine's accession to NATO matter of security rather than politics – Zelensky

Ukraine's accession to NATO matter of security rather than politics – Zelensky

18:13 24.06.2021
Zelensky extends sanctions against Russian media, their reps

Zelensky extends sanctions against Russian media, their reps

17:40 24.06.2021
Zelensky signs order on sanctions in relation to businessmen Firtash, Fuks

Zelensky signs order on sanctions in relation to businessmen Firtash, Fuks

17:39 24.06.2021
Zelensky signs decree on extended, new sanctions against 55 banks, fiscal companies of Russia, so called ORDLO banks

Zelensky signs decree on extended, new sanctions against 55 banks, fiscal companies of Russia, so called ORDLO banks

13:08 24.06.2021
Completion of construction of Nord Stream 2 does not mean that pipeline will work – Naftogaz head

Completion of construction of Nord Stream 2 does not mean that pipeline will work – Naftogaz head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada adopts at final reading 'bank' bill necessary for IMF program

Govt extends PSO mode, electricity price of UAH 1.68/kwh for public until Aug 1

Level of shadow economy up to 30% of GDP in 2020 - Economy Ministry

Gazprom refuses to book additional interruptible transit capacity via Ukraine for July despite upcoming major pipeline repairs

Keeping NBU refinancing rate at 7.5% supported by 7 out of 10 NBU committee members, 3 vote for raising it to 8%

LATEST

Agriculture Ministry looking for irrigation companies abroad for reconstruction of irrigation systems in south of Ukraine

Stepanyan replaces Ljungman as IMF Resident Representative for Ukraine

Rada adopts at final reading 'bank' bill necessary for IMF program

Execution of court decisions on RES generation claims against Guaranteed Buyer may lead to system collapse – company head

Govt extends PSO mode, electricity price of UAH 1.68/kwh for public until Aug 1

Level of shadow economy up to 30% of GDP in 2020 - Economy Ministry

Gazprom refuses to book additional interruptible transit capacity via Ukraine for July despite upcoming major pipeline repairs

Keeping NBU refinancing rate at 7.5% supported by 7 out of 10 NBU committee members, 3 vote for raising it to 8%

Naftogaz ready to take ownership and management of state-owned CHPPs - Vitrenko

EBRD improves forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 from 3% to 3.5%

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD