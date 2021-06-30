Economic risks of Nord Stream 2 completion to be discussed during Zelensky's visit to Germany - Klimkin

The economic risks of completing the construction of Nord Stream 2 will be discussed during the visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to Germany on July 12, ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin says.

"The EU and its key players, in particular Germany, are ready to discuss economic risks, and this will happen during Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Merkel on July 12. The Germans are preparing for this. Moreover, discussions are taking place within the framework of the future coalition agreement. Unlike us, everyone there has a strategic vision and everyone has already prepared their pieces of the coalition agreement [...] And our task is, firstly, to get concrete guarantees, and not some abstract assurances. In the meantime, everything leans more towards assurances and compensation for a certain period," Klimkin said at a press briefing on the topic: "Nord Stream 2: Reality Check, is There Life after Death? " in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Also, Klimkin noted the need to compensate for security risks.

"Here we also have to behave strategically and responsibly, and not start using the abbreviation MAP [NATO Membership Action Plan] when we talk about Nord Stream, because, apart from misunderstanding and some irritation, this does not cause any reaction. The MAP is a correct and positive story (and the fight for it), but the provision of the MAP does not increase in any way our security in the short term, and all our partners think exactly the opposite, which is a problem in the context of moving towards NATO," the ex-Foreign Minister said.