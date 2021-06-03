Budget declaration provides for average exchange rate of UAH 28/$1 in 2021, UAH 28.60/$1 in 2022

The budget declaration provides an average rate of UAH 28/$1 in 2021 and UAH 28.30/$1 at the end of this year, as well as an average of UAH 28.60/$1 in 2022 and UAH 28.70/$1 at the end next year.

The data is given in the text of the document on the website of the Ministry of Finance.

According to the document, the exchange rate in 2023 is expected at the level of UAH 28.80/$1 on average or UAH 28.90/$1 at the end of the year, and UAH 29.20/$1 and UAH 29.40/$1 in 2024, respectively.

At the same time, it is expected that the NBU key policy rate at the end of 2022 will be 7% per annum, and in the next two years it will decrease to 5.5% and 5.2%, respectively.

At the same time, the declaration stipulates that at the end of this year the key policy rate will be at the level of 7.5%.

According to the document, the expected economic growth in 2021 will be 4.1% with inflation at the end of the year 8.9% and the unemployment rate of 9.2%.