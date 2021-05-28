Economy

14:29 28.05.2021

Kernel plans to cooperate with partners on about 500,000 ha by 2025

2 min read
Kernel plans to cooperate with partners on about 500,000 ha by 2025

Kernel, one of the largest Ukrainian agrarian groups, will continue to develop cooperation with agricultural companies under the Open Agribusiness partnership program; by 2025, the total land bank of the program participants is expected to reach 500,000 hectares, project manager Serhiy Viter said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"The project development plan is ambitious – by 2025 we see 500,000 hectares in the project. Today there are very different companies in the project, there are about 15 legal entities and there are groups of companies, when one owner has several companies. There are companies with land banks of 1,000 hectares and with 20,000 hectares. Companies are entering the project with different goals," he said.

According to the project manager, the Open Agribusiness perpetual program started in August 2019, and initially obliged a partner included in the program to sale a 10% stake in its charter capital to Kernel, and the transaction sum was directed to the development of a partner company. According to Viter, in September 2020, this norm was made optional, and now agricultural enterprises are joining cooperation both with the condition of 10% redemption by Kernel, and without it.

"As of September 2020, some 33,000 hectares [of the total land bank of participants] were under the program of 10% portfolio investment, today – more than 70,000 hectares. Now we are considering potential participants with a total land bank at the level of 20,000 hectares, the companies are being worked out and their financial statements are being checked. The target for the current marketing year, which will end on June 30, is 80,000 hectares, and I think we will fulfill it," Viter said.

According to Kernel, the Open Agribusiness perpetual program allows agricultural producers with a land bank of 1,500 hectares to receive loans and participate in Kernel forward programs, buy inventory together with an agricultural holding, organizational and agronomic support, as well as financing for the purchase of land. A partner undertakes to supply at least 80% of its crop to Kernel in return.

Tags: #kernel
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:59 10.02.2021
Kernel asks AMCU for permission to buy CascadeAgro, 12 more farms of Khomutynnik

Kernel asks AMCU for permission to buy CascadeAgro, 12 more farms of Khomutynnik

12:41 09.11.2020
Kernel suggests shareholders approving FY2020 dividends at $0.42 per share

Kernel suggests shareholders approving FY2020 dividends at $0.42 per share

14:08 05.10.2020
S&P upgrades Kernel ratings from 'B' to 'B+'

S&P upgrades Kernel ratings from 'B' to 'B+'

13:17 05.10.2020
Kernel proposes to buy notes due in 2022 for up to $350 mln via issuing new five-seven year notes

Kernel proposes to buy notes due in 2022 for up to $350 mln via issuing new five-seven year notes

09:40 21.09.2020
Fitch affirms Kernel at 'BB-', outlook stable

Fitch affirms Kernel at 'BB-', outlook stable

11:09 22.04.2020
S&P affirms Kernel holding 'B' ratings, outlook stable

S&P affirms Kernel holding 'B' ratings, outlook stable

09:49 05.12.2019
Kernel plans to buy oil complex in Kropyvnytsky

Kernel plans to buy oil complex in Kropyvnytsky

11:53 27.11.2019
Kernel posts 24% fall in net profit in Q1 FY2020

Kernel posts 24% fall in net profit in Q1 FY2020

14:25 30.09.2019
Kernel preparing for placing $300-350 mln LPN

Kernel preparing for placing $300-350 mln LPN

12:54 06.09.2019
Sea ports authority, Kernel agree on construction of terminal, dredging works at Chornomorsk seaport

Sea ports authority, Kernel agree on construction of terminal, dredging works at Chornomorsk seaport

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Belarus introduces individual licensing regime for some Ukrainian goods for six months – Ukraine's trade representative

Energoatom starts trial process against Russia regarding compensation for assets lost in Crimea

PM instructs Infrastructure Ministry to accelerate creation of national airline

Ukrainian regulator bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus until Oct 1

Land market opening to lead to doubling land price within first 3-5 years – PM

LATEST

Ukrtatnafta declares readiness to fully provide domestic market with gasoline

Ministry of Digital Transformation opens financial reporting in form of open data

Belarus introduces individual licensing regime for some Ukrainian goods for six months – Ukraine's trade representative

Farmak makes it to rating of five most sustainable companies

Energoatom starts trial process against Russia regarding compensation for assets lost in Crimea

PM instructs Infrastructure Ministry to accelerate creation of national airline

Kyivstar plans to increase its contract subscriber base by about 20% in 2021

Kyivstar plans to increase its IT staff by almost 40%

Ex-head of PBN H+K Strategies Ukraine to expand cooperation between Naftogaz, intl organizations

At meeting with Riabikin, G7 Ambassadors underline their support for customs reforms

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD