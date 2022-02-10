Economy

18:57 10.02.2022

Fitch revises outlook on Kernel's FC IDR to stable, affirms at 'BB-'

2 min read
Fitch revises outlook on Kernel's FC IDR to stable, affirms at 'BB-'

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Ukrainian commodity processor Kernel Holding S.A.'s Long-Term Foreign-Currency (FC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to stable from positive and affirmed the IDR at 'BB-', the rating agency said on its website.

"The rating actions follow the revision of the outlook on Ukraine's sovereign rating (B/Stable). At the same time, the affirmation reflects Fitch's expectations that Kernel will maintain its conservative capital structure after completion of its expansion program in FY22 (ending June 2022). Together with increasing scale, improved product diversification and a record of financial discipline, this points to a strengthening credit profile, which is reflected in the positive outlook on Kernel's Long-Term Local-Currency (LC) IDR," it said.

"Kernel's FC IDR continues to benefit from a two-notch uplift from the Ukrainian Country Ceiling of 'B', due to strong hard-currency debt service ratios," Fitch stated.

"Kernel's IDRs balance its concentration of commodities sourcing in one region and moderate scale against its heavy-asset business structure with vertical integration into commodities sourcing and logistic infrastructure, resulting in stronger profitability than international peers, and its low leverage," according to the document.

"Fitch expects Kernel to post another year of record EBITDA in FY22 of around $620 million. We assume profit growth will be mainly driven by strong results in the trading, infrastructure and farming segments, but also by anticipated profitability recovery in the core oil processing segment following stronger sunflower seed supply in the new season. We expect normalization of profits in trading in FY23-25, which together with a full stabilization of margin in the oil division, should result in sustainable annual EBITDA at around $400 million," the report says.

"Kernel continues to reduce its reliance on a single commodity, sunflower oil, with growing grain-trading operations (primarily corn, wheat and barley). The oilseed processing segment contributed less than 10% to group EBITDA in FY21 due to a material contraction in crushing margin. This was more than compensated by record profits in the trading and farming segments. We estimate that the share of sunflower oil in the group's EBITDA will remain below 35% over FY22-FY24," the agency said.

Tags: #kernel #fitch_ratings
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:35 10.02.2022
Fitch revises Naftogaz's outlook to stable on sovereign action, affirms at 'B'

Fitch revises Naftogaz's outlook to stable on sovereign action, affirms at 'B'

11:13 05.02.2022
Fitch downgrades Ukraine's 'B' rating forecast to stable

Fitch downgrades Ukraine's 'B' rating forecast to stable

09:54 29.10.2021
Fitch assigns forthcoming Ukrenergo eurobond issue 'B (EXP)' rating

Fitch assigns forthcoming Ukrenergo eurobond issue 'B (EXP)' rating

11:48 17.08.2021
Fitch revises outlooks for seven Ukraine's cities to 'positive'

Fitch revises outlooks for seven Ukraine's cities to 'positive'

10:45 30.07.2021
Kernel intends to buy back up to 19.2 mln shares for $250 mln

Kernel intends to buy back up to 19.2 mln shares for $250 mln

10:17 08.07.2021
Kernel increases estimate of capex for new oil extraction plant in western Ukraine from $180 mln to $279 mln

Kernel increases estimate of capex for new oil extraction plant in western Ukraine from $180 mln to $279 mln

12:05 04.06.2021
Fitch assigns DTEK Oil & Gas B.V. first-time 'B-' IDR, stable outlook

Fitch assigns DTEK Oil & Gas B.V. first-time 'B-' IDR, stable outlook

14:29 28.05.2021
Kernel plans to cooperate with partners on about 500,000 ha by 2025

Kernel plans to cooperate with partners on about 500,000 ha by 2025

12:50 13.04.2021
Fitch revises Metinvest's outlook to stable, affirms IDR at 'BB-'

Fitch revises Metinvest's outlook to stable, affirms IDR at 'BB-'

20:59 10.02.2021
Kernel asks AMCU for permission to buy CascadeAgro, 12 more farms of Khomutynnik

Kernel asks AMCU for permission to buy CascadeAgro, 12 more farms of Khomutynnik

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fitch revises Naftogaz's outlook to stable on sovereign action, affirms at 'B'

Inflation in Ukraine up to 1.3% in Jan, remains at 10% in annual terms - statistics

France to provide Ukraine with EUR 200 mln loan, guarantee for EUR 1 bln for joint projects

Slovakia wants to explore possibility of increasing gas transit to Ukraine – Slovak FM

Ukraine's GDP grows by 3.2% in 2021 – Economy ministry

LATEST

Nova Poshta starts delivering goods from online stores in Spain and France

Level of shadow economy in Ukraine down to 31% of GDP in nine months of 2021

Rada propose to tie gas production royalty to selling price

Court postpones consideration of Kolomoisky case against PrivatBank on invalidation of five refinancing agreements

Energy Community welcomes Ukraine's progress in expanding gas flows from Hungary, Slovakia

Inflation in Ukraine up to 1.3% in Jan, remains at 10% in annual terms - statistics

СomInBank considers accusations of Belgian New Europe provocation

France to provide Ukraine with EUR 200 mln loan, guarantee for EUR 1 bln for joint projects

Slovakia wants to explore possibility of increasing gas transit to Ukraine – Slovak FM

Ukraine's GDP grows by 3.2% in 2021 – Economy ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD