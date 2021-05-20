Ukrenergo Head Kudrytsky: Synchronization of Ukrainian energy system with European one set for 2023

The synchronization of the Ukrainian energy system with the European one will inevitably take place in 2023, Head of NPC Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytsky said.

"The synchronization of the Ukrainian energy system with the European one will take place in 2023. That is all," he said during the roundtable conference titled "First Energy Storage Day" in Kyiv on Thursday, regarding the opening of DTEK's 1 MW energy storage system.

At the same time, Kudrytsky said the issue of introducing energy storage system directly affects the operation of the power system after synchronization.

"The question is how we will live after synchronization. If our system has additional flexibility, this will mean that we will more fully unleash the potential of combining Ukrainian and European energy systems, generate and export more electricity, and will be able to offer the consumer a more flexible schedule of consumption and competitive prices," he explained the need for the development of the energy storage system's market.

According to the company's head, after the synchronization, the issue of "energy storage system technologies and this type of market participants" will be decisive.