Ukraine's economy ministry proposes that sunflower seeds export banned from May 15 through Sept 30

The Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine has proposed that a zero quota is set for the export of sunflower seeds from May 15 through September 30, 2021.

The draft resolution has been posted on the ministry's website.

In an explanatory note to the document, the ministry said that the introduction of a temporary licensing regime and quotas for the export of sunflower seeds at 0 tonnes will stabilize prices for this product in the domestic market.