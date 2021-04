The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on Tuesday sent UAH 24.4 billion of profit for 2020 to the state budget, the NBU said on its Facebook page.

"This year, in agreement with the Ministry of Finance, it was decided to transfer the entire amount of the National Bank's profit to the state budget at once," the press service of the National Bank said on Tuesday.

In this way the National Bank helps the government to overcome the epidemic in the country.