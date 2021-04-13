Economy

12:50 13.04.2021

Fitch revises Metinvest's outlook to stable, affirms IDR at 'BB-'

4 min read
Fitch revises Metinvest's outlook to stable, affirms IDR at 'BB-'

Fitch Ratings has revised Metinvest B.V.'s outlook to stable from negative, the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured rating for the bonds of the Ukrainian integrated steel company are affirmed at 'BB-', the recovery rating is 'RR4', the rating agency said on its website.

"The revision of Metinvest's outlook reflects strong cash flow generation linked to supportive steel and iron ore markets amid the global economic recovery and our expectation of a gradual reduction of gross debt to $ 2.9 billion ($ 2.5 billion net; both Fitch-adjusted values) over the next three years. It also takes into consideration that some of this cash flow will be used for earnings accretive growth, including taking control of Pokrovske Coal and incremental capital expenditure," the report says.

"Fitch now forecasts funds from operations (FFO) gross leverage of 1.5x-1.6x over the medium term, providing for very comfortable headroom compared to the negative ratio guideline of 2.5x for the 'BB-' rating. But we note that the company does not have a formal dividend policy or gearing target," it says.

"Metinvest's steel and mining segments both delivered robust results. Fitch-adjusted EBITDA was $ 1.9 billion in 2020 (55% from mining and 45% from steel), FFO was $ 1.5 billion and free cash flow was $ 975 million. FFO gross leverage fell to 1.9x from 3.9x," the report says.

"We anticipate the current price rally to be short-lived, but it should support exceptional earnings for H1, 2021 before gradually moderating in H2, 2021. We conservatively forecast EBITDA to peak at $ 3.3 billion in 2021 and then to revert to a mid-cycle level of $ 2.2 billion by 2023," Fitch said.

"Our rating case assumes that retention of free cash flow will reduce gross debt to around $ 2.9 billion by 2023 (Fitch-adjusted value), which translates into FFO gross leverage of 1.5x-1.6x at mid-cycle earnings, providing for very comfortable headroom at the 'BB-' rating. Metinvest is expected to use financial flexibility from favorable market conditions to fund higher capex, now budgeted at around $ 1 billion per annum over the next three years. The company already paid for an additional stake in Pokrovske Coal, which increased its effective interest to a controlling stake in March 2021 and makes the group fully self-sufficient in coal for hot metal production. Those investments will support cash flow generation over the longer term," Fitch stated.

"Metinvest is a sizeable eastern European producer of metal products (9.1 million tonnes in 2020) and iron ore (30.5 million tonnes of concentrate and pellets in 2020), with around 300% self-sufficiency in iron ore and almost 100% in coking coal (following the Pokrovske Coal transaction). It also supplies commission steel on behalf of its joint venture Zaporizhstal and other Ukrainian steel producers (6.2 million tonnes in 2020)," the experts said.

"Proximity to Black Sea and Azov Sea ports allows Metinvest to benefit from cheaper steel and iron ore exports and seaborne coal imports logistics. Operations are also integrated into downstream rolling facilities in Italy, Bulgaria and the UK," they noted.

Metinvest is a vertically integrated group of mining and metallurgical enterprises. Its enterprises are located in Ukraine - in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, in European countries. In particular, in Bulgaria there is Promet Steel plant with a capacity of 500,000 tonnes of rolled metal per year, in Italy - Metinvest Trametal and Ferriera Valsider with a total capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per year. In the UK, the company owns Spartan UK plant that can produce 200,000 tonnes of rolled steel per year.

The main shareholders of the holding are SCM Group (71.24%) and Smart-Holding (23.76%), which jointly manage it.

Metinvest Holding LLC is the management company of Metinvest Group.

Tags: #fitch_ratings #metinvest
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:44 06.04.2021
Metinvest sends out sell-out offer to buy shares from minor shareholders of Pokrovske mine

Metinvest sends out sell-out offer to buy shares from minor shareholders of Pokrovske mine

19:03 19.02.2021
Metinvest increases tax payments by 5% in 2020

Metinvest increases tax payments by 5% in 2020

08:58 17.02.2021
Metinvest declares $200 mln in dividends in Feb 2021

Metinvest declares $200 mln in dividends in Feb 2021

17:19 16.02.2021
Metinvest concentrates 100% of shares in Pivnichny Mining Plant

Metinvest concentrates 100% of shares in Pivnichny Mining Plant

11:16 16.02.2021
Metinvest sees net profit rise by 54% in 2020

Metinvest sees net profit rise by 54% in 2020

15:23 01.02.2021
Metinvest increases revenue by 8.4%, EBITDA by 9.6% in Nov versus Oct

Metinvest increases revenue by 8.4%, EBITDA by 9.6% in Nov versus Oct

16:03 30.12.2020
Metinvest repays another part of its pre-export financing debt for $45 mln ahead of schedule

Metinvest repays another part of its pre-export financing debt for $45 mln ahead of schedule

09:38 30.12.2020
Metinvest sees income fall by 4.8%, EBITDA fall by 1.6%, debt rise by $5 mln

Metinvest sees income fall by 4.8%, EBITDA fall by 1.6%, debt rise by $5 mln

17:31 17.12.2020
Metinvest pays EUR $8.4 mln on 2025 eurobonds

Metinvest pays EUR $8.4 mln on 2025 eurobonds

12:24 03.12.2020
Metinvest prospectively reduces capital investments by 40% in 9 months

Metinvest prospectively reduces capital investments by 40% in 9 months

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court upholds Philip Morris International group's appeal, cancels UAH 1.18 bln fine imposed by antimonopoly committee

Ukrzaliznytsia ends 2020 with net loss of UAH 11.9 bln – financial statements

Ukraine's inflation accelerates to 1.7% in March, yoy to 8.5% - statistics

Ukraine discussing creation of green transformation fund with intl partners – Deputy PM

Ukraine within six months could be included in J.P. Morgan GBI-EM index

LATEST

Court postpones consideration of claim on return of PrivatBank shares to Kolomoisky to April 25

Withdrawal of coal from Ukraine's energy mix should be accompanied by development of energy storage systems – Vitrenko

Court upholds Philip Morris International group's appeal, cancels UAH 1.18 bln fine imposed by antimonopoly committee

Ukraine's Justice Ministry to attract advisor to defend NBU in $300 mln dispute in the United States

Vodafone Ukraine sees net profit fall by 52%, revenue growth by 14% in 2020

Energoatom expects about UAH 1 bln of net profit in Q1, 2021 - Kotin

Directors of state mines to present business plans for 10 years to make decision on their merger with Centrenergo – SPF

Nova Poshta opens automated sorting terminal in Cherkasy

Housing construction 10-20% up since year start – FIMA

Zelensky on Cosmonautics Day notes the need to contribute to development of Sich-2-1 satellite

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD