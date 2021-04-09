Economy

16:18 09.04.2021

Ukrzaliznytsia ends 2020 with net loss of UAH 11.9 bln – financial statements

Ukrzaliznytsia ends 2020 with net loss of UAH 11.9 bln – financial statements

 JSC Ukrzaliznytsia received UAH 11.9 billion in net loss in 2020 (compared to UAH 2.988 billion in net profit in 2019).

Such data are contained in the consolidated financial statements over 2020, released on the company's website on Friday, confirmed by the leading international audit company Ernst & Young.

According to the company's website, the result of Ukrzaliznytsia was significantly influenced by a decrease in income from freight and passenger traffic compared to 2019 by 10.3% and 58.3%, respectively, as well as a significant fluctuation in exchange rate differences, as a result of which a net loss was received from exchange rate differences in the amount of UAH 5.5 billion compared to UAH 4.3 billion of net profit in 2019.

