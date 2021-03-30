Economy

17:56 30.03.2021

Ministry of Finance announces bill aimed at combating tax evasion

The Ministry of Finance will soon submit the draft legislative amendments to the Tax Code in relation to combating tax evasion for broad discussion, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"We have prepared the draft amendments to the Tax Code regarding taxation, where we are trying to fix the holes in tax policy regarding tax evasion, and it is now undergoing a final discussion," the minister said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"I think in the near future we will be able to actively present and discuss this," he added.

