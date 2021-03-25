IMF and Ukraine to continue discussing set of fiscal and budgetary reforms in next few months - fund

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced the continuation of negotiations with Ukraine for the first review of the Stand-By Arrangement and to agree on a well-focused set of reforms needed to ensure fiscal sustainability over the medium term and protect financial sector stability.

The agenda for the next few months is to continue discussions on this set of reforms, IMF Spokesman Gerry Rice said at a traditional briefing in Washington.

He added that the reform program remains unfinished regarding the agreements on the successive programs of the fund, therefore it is important for Ukraine to continue to move forward in creating conditions for inclusive growth and growth after the crisis.

As reported, on February 13, 2021, Goesta Ljungman, the IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine, announced the completion of the mission on the first review of the Stand-By Arrangement, which had lasted since the end of 2020, without recommendations on the issue of the second tranche. According to him, additional discussions and more progress on the part of Ukraine are needed.