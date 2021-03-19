Bees Airline to launch first scheduled flight by late April

The new Ukrainian airline Bees Airline plans to launch its first regular flight by the end of April 2021, director general of the company Yevhen Khainatsky has said.

"The beginning of regular flights is a big preparatory process. We started it only three days ago, when we received a license. Now we have sent letters to the State Aviation Administration about the appointment of our airline on routes. After receiving these appointments, we need to create a schedule ... We will launch the first regular flight somewhere closer to the May holidays, by the end of April. We are now looking at the direction of the Caucasus. Those countries that accept Ukrainians," he said during a press conference in Kyiv.

According to him, the company is also considering the possibility of performing domestic flights in Ukraine.

"There is demand for domestic transportation. We are mulling this. We are considering the start of operating some flights this year. But now we expect the government to make changes regarding VAT. If this happens, and along with this some other changes, we will start domestic transportation a little earlier," he said

According to the public register of civil aircraft of Ukraine, Bees Airline registered two aircraft in Ukraine – Boeing 737-800 with registration numbers UR-UBA and UR-UBB. Both aircraft are produced in 2010 and belong to San Clemente Leasing LLC (the United States).

However, the acting CEO of the company said that by the end of 2021 the fleet will be replenished with two more aircraft. Another two are planned to arrive in 2022.

Speaking about the risks of launching a new airline amid a pandemic, Khainatsky said that the flights were planned to start a year ago.

"A year ago, the shareholder wanted to start flights. He already had a strategic plan. There were agreements on both aircraft and other development plans. And when the planes have already been reserved, then how long can they not take them? Two months, six months, a year, but all the same, these are some expenses. It was necessary to start. Now it is spring, some countries are closing, but many countries have already found a way to open," he said.

As reported, on March 12, the State Aviation Administration of Ukraine issued an operator certificate to Bees Airline.

Bees Airline made its first charter flight from Kyiv to Sharm el-Sheikh (Egypt) by order of the tour operator Tez Tour Ukraine on March 18, 2021.

The base airport of Bees Airline is Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport.

According to the data in the register, the beneficial owners of Bees Airline are Serhiy Smyrny (90%) and Khainatsky (10%).