Economy

18:52 18.03.2021

Ukrzaliznytsia, transport-logistics companies, LTG Cargo Ukraine to develop Turkey-Ukraine-Lithuania-Poland multimodal route

 JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, the transport and logistics companies Ukrferry and FerryPlus, as well as LTG Cargo Ukraine, a subsidiary of LTG Cargo (part of Lietuvos Geležinkeliai group) have agreed to jointly implement a project for the development of the international multimodal route Turkey-Ukraine-Lithuania-Poland.

The press service of Ukrzaliznytsia reported, with reference to executive director of the Liski transport service branch of Ukrzaliznytsia Edvin Berzins, the parties signed a corresponding memorandum.

According to him, the matter concerns the implementation of operation of the route port Karasu (Turkey)-the railway terminal of Chornomorsk port (Ukraine)-Vilnius/Kaunas/port Klaipeda (Lithuania)/Kaunas-Bialystok (Poland).

It is noted that the signatories of the memorandum agreed to jointly work out the possibility of organizing regular intermodal transportation along the specified route, creating an effective transport corridor between the Black and Baltic Seas, using the transport capacity of all the countries involved, as well as ferry transport.

In addition, the goal of the joint work will be to increase the railway transportation of goods between Turkey and Central and Northern Europe, as well as to increase the competitiveness of such transportation and, as a consequence, their profitability.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia
