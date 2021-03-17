Ukraine increases electricity generation by 0.7% in Jan-Feb

Electricity generation in the Integrated Power System of Ukraine in January and February 2021 increased by 0.7% (by 182.8 million kWh), year-over-year, to 27.541 billion kWh, the Energy Ministry said.

According to Interfax-Ukraine, nuclear power plants (NPPs) reduced electricity generation by 7.4% over two months, year-over-year, to 13.899 billion kWh. In particular, the generation of electricity at Zaporizhia NPP amounted to 7.225 billion kWh (23.7% more compared to January-February 2020), Yuzhnoukrainsk some 3.90 billion kWh (28.7% less), Rivne NPP some 2.101 billion kWh (37.7% less) and Khmelnytsky NPP some 1.483 billion kWh (1.6% more).

Thermal power plants (TPPs), as well as combined heat and power plants and cogeneration plants increased their output by 8.9%, to 10.532 billion kWh. In particular, TPPs increased generation by 14.8%, to 7.546 billion kWh, while combined heat and power plants and cogeneration plants cut it by 3.6%, to 2.986 billion kWh.

Hydro power plants and pumped storage power plants increased generation by 28.2%, to 1.505 billion kWh, while block stations cut by 8.9%, to 271.8 million kWh.

Electricity production by non-traditional sources (wind farms, solar power plants, biomass) grew by 10.4%, to 1.332 billion kWh.

The share of nuclear power plants in the structure of electricity generation accounted for 50.5% (54.9% in January-February 2020), thermal power plants, combined heat and power plants and cogeneration plants 38.2% (35.4%), hydro power plants and pumped storage power plants 5.5% (4.3%), block stations 1% (1.1%), alternative sources 4.8% (4.4%).

In February 2021, electricity generation decreased by 0.02% (by 2.6 million kWh) compared to the same month in 2020, to 13.253 billion kWh.

In addition, the supply of thermal energy in January-February 2021 increased by 5.8% (by 403,200 gigacalories) compared to the same period in 2020, to 7.310 million gigacalories.