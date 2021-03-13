Economy

08:51 13.03.2021

Ukraine to conduct audit of privatization of subsoil deposits, strategic enterprises – Zelensky

1 min read
Ukraine to conduct audit of privatization of subsoil deposits, strategic enterprises – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has announced an investigation into the lawfulness of privatization of strategic enterprises and subsoil deposits in the country by individuals.

"Those, who believed that a controlling stake in strategic defense enterprises, in particular Motor Sich, may end up with not the state, but in private hands, and land and subsoil deposits that belong to the people of Ukraine may also be seized, should also receive a fair and legitimate reaction from Ukraine. How did this happen? Again it is a rhetorical question. But the answers will be found by law enforcement agencies, together with the State Service of Geology and Mineral Resources," Zelensky said in a video message posted on his Facebook page on Friday evening.

"Citizens should know: how and on what conditions a number of people in Ukraine received certain resources. Those who did it legally have nothing to fear. And to establish this, a most detailed audit will be carried out, the results of which will be presented to society. I am sure that these answers should not be rhetorical, but concrete, exhaustive and well-reasoned – both for citizens and for possible future court cases," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

Tags: #privatization
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:50 11.02.2021
EU concerned about growth in number SOEs in Ukraine, delays in privatization

EU concerned about growth in number SOEs in Ukraine, delays in privatization

09:53 26.01.2021
SPF will contest court decision to cancel order to declare Centrenergo privatization tender void in 2018

SPF will contest court decision to cancel order to declare Centrenergo privatization tender void in 2018

17:42 18.01.2021
Govt risks losing UAH 12 bln from privatization in 2021 due to coordinated resistance of law enforcers, oligarchic groups – SPF

Govt risks losing UAH 12 bln from privatization in 2021 due to coordinated resistance of law enforcers, oligarchic groups – SPF

10:07 19.10.2020
Thirty distilleries to be put up for auction at first stage of privatization – Shmyhal

Thirty distilleries to be put up for auction at first stage of privatization – Shmyhal

15:49 12.10.2020
PGNiG interested in participating in energy privatization in Ukraine - company

PGNiG interested in participating in energy privatization in Ukraine - company

11:33 09.09.2020
Draft govt action plan envisages sale of United Mining-Chemical Company, Odesa Port-Side Plant, Electrotyazhmash, President Hotel by late 2020

Draft govt action plan envisages sale of United Mining-Chemical Company, Odesa Port-Side Plant, Electrotyazhmash, President Hotel by late 2020

14:32 27.08.2020
U.S. investors' participation in privatization of Ukrainian SOEs can help enhance bilateral relations

U.S. investors' participation in privatization of Ukrainian SOEs can help enhance bilateral relations

11:04 13.08.2020
Cabinet transfers almost 200 state objects to SPF management – Shmyhal

Cabinet transfers almost 200 state objects to SPF management – Shmyhal

16:52 07.08.2020
Constitutional Court receives submissions from 45 MPs on constitutionality of transitional provisions of law on judicial system, Ukrrudprom privatization

Constitutional Court receives submissions from 45 MPs on constitutionality of transitional provisions of law on judicial system, Ukrrudprom privatization

18:37 06.08.2020
Zelensky calls on Shmyhal to assess impact of privatization or sale of strategic enterprises' shares on Ukraine's economic security

Zelensky calls on Shmyhal to assess impact of privatization or sale of strategic enterprises' shares on Ukraine's economic security

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrzaliznytsia in dialogue with govt on implementing systematic program of financial support for company

Transit through Ukraine due to COVID-19 falls by 20%, but there is positive trend from Nov 2020 – Ukrzaliznytsia head

Naftogaz supervisory board supports sharing Ukrnafta assets with minor shareholders

NSDC extends sanctions against two Russian banks for another three years – Danilov

Ukrainian state-owned banks cut profit to UAH 23 bln in 2020 – Finance Ministry

LATEST

Ukrzaliznytsia in dialogue with govt on implementing systematic program of financial support for company

Ukrzaliznytsia in dialogue with Cabinet on implementation of systematic program for company's financial support

Nemiroff becomes first private company to receive license to produce alcohol

Transit through Ukraine due to COVID-19 falls by 20%, but there is positive trend from Nov 2020 – Ukrzaliznytsia head

Ukrzaliznytsia launches request for proposal to purchase 50 electric locomotives

Ukrzaliznytsia not blocking 'pilot' on private traction – company head

Eurobond issue crucial for Naftogaz strategy implementation – head of supervisory board

Naftogaz supervisory board supports sharing Ukrnafta assets with minor shareholders

NSDC Secretary: Motor Sich enterprise to be returned to Ukrainian people

NSDC Secretary: Motor Sich enterprise to be returned to Ukrainian people

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD