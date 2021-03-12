Economy

13:59 12.03.2021

Ukrzaliznytsia in dialogue with Cabinet on implementation of systematic program for company's financial support

2 min read
Ukrzaliznytsia in dialogue with Cabinet on implementation of systematic program for company's financial support

 JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ) is in dialogue with the government on the possibilities of introducing a systematic program of financial support for the company, Volodymyr Zhmak, head of Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ), said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"We are working with them [government representatives] to ensure that this does not become a one-time action [the law on the state budget for 2021 provides UAH 4 billion for the development of rolling stock and infrastructure], but turned into a systematic program to support the national railway carrier, as practiced in almost all countries," he said.

Zhmak, in particular, noted that since UZ is moving towards unbundling, that is, division into verticals, the situation cannot remain the same as now, when passenger transportation, production, repairs, and infrastructure are subsidized due to freight traffic.

"When our four verticals become independent, it will be simply impossible to make passenger transportation profitable without government assistance," he stressed.

The head of Ukrzaliznytsia also noted that the company is looking forward to the adoption of a new law on railway transport, since it will allow regulating two main things - the private traction regime, that is, the admission of private locomotives to the UZ infrastructure, and the launch of a system of public contracts for passenger transportation.

Speaking about the reasons for delaying the adoption of this law, Zhmak noted that at present there are a lot of bills that are necessary and important for the country, but "in our case, the reasons are complex, including political disagreements among the deputies."

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:16 12.03.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia in dialogue with govt on implementing systematic program of financial support for company

Ukrzaliznytsia in dialogue with govt on implementing systematic program of financial support for company

12:02 12.03.2021
Transit through Ukraine due to COVID-19 falls by 20%, but there is positive trend from Nov 2020 – Ukrzaliznytsia head

Transit through Ukraine due to COVID-19 falls by 20%, but there is positive trend from Nov 2020 – Ukrzaliznytsia head

11:47 12.03.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia launches request for proposal to purchase 50 electric locomotives

Ukrzaliznytsia launches request for proposal to purchase 50 electric locomotives

10:59 12.03.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia not blocking 'pilot' on private traction – company head

Ukrzaliznytsia not blocking 'pilot' on private traction – company head

08:58 11.03.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia notes rise in passenger traffic since early 2021

Ukrzaliznytsia notes rise in passenger traffic since early 2021

18:31 02.03.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia suspends disembarkation/embarkation of passengers in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr regions from March 7

Ukrzaliznytsia suspends disembarkation/embarkation of passengers in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr regions from March 7

15:02 02.03.2021
State program for 3-5 years for purchase of passenger cars will help attract intl companies - Ukrzaliznytsia

State program for 3-5 years for purchase of passenger cars will help attract intl companies - Ukrzaliznytsia

13:58 24.02.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia wants status of Big Construction project for City Express

Ukrzaliznytsia wants status of Big Construction project for City Express

15:34 23.02.2021
Stadler exploring possibility of having local manufacturing content at Kyiv Electrical Carriage-Repair Plant

Stadler exploring possibility of having local manufacturing content at Kyiv Electrical Carriage-Repair Plant

15:04 23.02.2021
Investors from China, Korea, Turkey interested in project of high-speed traffic in Ukraine – Ukrzaliznytsia head

Investors from China, Korea, Turkey interested in project of high-speed traffic in Ukraine – Ukrzaliznytsia head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrzaliznytsia in dialogue with govt on implementing systematic program of financial support for company

Transit through Ukraine due to COVID-19 falls by 20%, but there is positive trend from Nov 2020 – Ukrzaliznytsia head

Naftogaz supervisory board supports sharing Ukrnafta assets with minor shareholders

NSDC extends sanctions against two Russian banks for another three years – Danilov

Ukrainian state-owned banks cut profit to UAH 23 bln in 2020 – Finance Ministry

LATEST

Nemiroff becomes first private company to receive license to produce alcohol

Eurobond issue crucial for Naftogaz strategy implementation – head of supervisory board

Naftogaz supervisory board supports sharing Ukrnafta assets with minor shareholders

NSDC Secretary: Motor Sich enterprise to be returned to Ukrainian people

NSDC Secretary: Motor Sich enterprise to be returned to Ukrainian people

NSDC extends sanctions against two Russian banks for another three years – Danilov

PrivatBank asks court to allow it to take part in hearing on payment of $ 350 mln to Surkis companies

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih will allocate UAH 100 mln for social projects in Kryvy Rih

Airports of Ukraine cut passenger traffic by 68%, airlines by 63% in Jan-Feb – State Aviation Service

Share of finished apartments in new buildings may reach 25% by 2025 – expert

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD