UIA refunds $2.5mln to passengers in Feb for canceled flights due to COVID-19

In February 2021, Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) considered about 15,000 passenger requests for refunds for canceled flights in connection with COVID-19 and issued a refund in the amount of $2.5 million, the press service of the company said on Wednesday.

It is noted that in just 11 months during the pandemic from April 2020 to February 2021 inclusively, UIA returned more than $29 million to passengers.

In addition, the airline reminds that passengers of canceled flights also have options to choose from: free ticket reissuance; a promotional code for the amount of the cost of an unused ticket, valid for two years from the date of its issue.

"UIA once again emphasizes its readiness for dialogue with its passengers and sincerely hopes for understanding. The airline is doing everything possible to process every request as soon as possible," the message says.