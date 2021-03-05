Economy

10:33 05.03.2021

Economy Ministry predicts grain harvest in Ukraine at 75.1 mln tonnes

The Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine predicts the harvest of grain and leguminous crops in 2021 at the level of 75.1 million tonnes, which is 14.6% higher than in 2020, Deputy Minister of Economy Taras Vysotsky said on his Facebook page.

According to him, the harvest of oilseeds will amount to 19.1 million tonnes, which is 3.2% more than last year.

In addition, the Ministry of Economy expects an increase in wheat harvest by 17.5% compared to last year - up to 29.5 million tonnes, sunflower - by 3.6%, to 13.5 million tonnes, barley - by 17.9%, to 9.2 million tonnes, soybeans - by 10.7%, to 3.1 million tonnes.

The rapeseed harvest of 2.6 million tonnes is forecasted at the level of 2020.

Tags: #crops #economy_ministry
