Economy

09:23 03.03.2021

Ukraine resumes export of electricity to Europe with fall in imports

2 min read
Ukraine resumes export of electricity to Europe with fall in imports

Since March 1, Ukraine has resumed the export of electricity from the Burshtyn TPP island to the European power system ENTSO-E, according to data on the ENTSO-E platform.

According to the operational data of NPC Ukrenergo, as of 18:45 Tuesday, electricity exports to Hungary were at the level of 486 MW, Poland – 210 MW, Romania – 93 MW; and the total volume was 789 MW.

At the same time, electricity to Ukraine was imported from Slovakia at the level of 188 MW, Hungary – 160 MW, Romania – 62 MW; with a total volume of 410 MW.

The import of electricity to the Integrated Power System of Ukraine (IPS) from Belarus also remained at the level of 100 MW.

According to market participants, the resumption of electricity exports to Europe became possible after a decrease in electricity consumption in Ukraine as a result of warm weather, as well as an increase in the load on nuclear power plants, which now operate in the amount of 12 power units out of 15.

"In the winter period of the shortage, three units at Burshtyn TPP instead of export were supplying power to Ukraine, the rest of the units met the conditions of ENTSO-E capacity order, and also provided the consumers of the island itself," First Deputy Chairman of the Ukrainian Energy Assembly Yuriy Sakva told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the data of SOE Market Operator, as of March 2, the price of electricity on the day-ahead market (DAM) in the Burshtyn TPP island in the database was EUR 46.49 per MWh, while in Romania it was EUR 48.29, in Hungary – EUR 53.19 and Poland – EUR 62.30 per MWh.

Tags: #electricity
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

08:48 24.02.2021
Ukraine plans to disconnect from power grid with Belarus, Russia by end of 2023 – Kuleba

Ukraine plans to disconnect from power grid with Belarus, Russia by end of 2023 – Kuleba

10:02 19.02.2021
Vitrenko admits compensation of feed-in tariff by increasing tax on carbon dioxide emissions

Vitrenko admits compensation of feed-in tariff by increasing tax on carbon dioxide emissions

12:13 18.02.2021
Naftogaz to enter retail electricity, energy efficiency markets in 2022

Naftogaz to enter retail electricity, energy efficiency markets in 2022

17:30 17.02.2021
Energoatom plans to increase electricity production by more than 20% in two-three years

Energoatom plans to increase electricity production by more than 20% in two-three years

14:36 11.02.2021
European Parliament considers Ukrainian electricity market uncompetitive by EU standards

European Parliament considers Ukrainian electricity market uncompetitive by EU standards

11:50 04.02.2021
PM confirms commitments under memo with RES producers, first tranche from Guaranteed Buyer to be sent on Thursday

PM confirms commitments under memo with RES producers, first tranche from Guaranteed Buyer to be sent on Thursday

17:50 02.02.2021
Ukraine needs to import electricity to overcome frosts in Feb – Gerus

Ukraine needs to import electricity to overcome frosts in Feb – Gerus

15:02 02.02.2021
MP Honcharenko urges NSDC to impose sanctions for purchase of Russian, Belarusian electricity

MP Honcharenko urges NSDC to impose sanctions for purchase of Russian, Belarusian electricity

15:16 16.01.2021
Ukraine cuts electricity generation by 3.3% in 2020

Ukraine cuts electricity generation by 3.3% in 2020

14:48 16.01.2021
Electricity production at TPPs, CHPPs of Ukraine equals with NPPs in Dec 2020

Electricity production at TPPs, CHPPs of Ukraine equals with NPPs in Dec 2020

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ZELENSKY: CONSTRUCTION OF NORD STREAM-2 PIPELINE BYPASSING UKRAINE IS QUESTION NOT ONLY OF ECONOMY, BUT ALSO ENERGY SECURITY OF ENTIRE EUROPE

Fitch affirms DTEK Energy at 'restricted default'

Ukraine pays $335 mln in interest on restructured eurobonds

General fund of Ukraine's national budget in Feb 2021 reduced with deficit of UAH 18 bln – ministry

State budget 2% overfulfilled in Feb 2021 – State Treasury

LATEST

ZELENSKY: CONSTRUCTION OF NORD STREAM-2 PIPELINE BYPASSING UKRAINE IS QUESTION NOT ONLY OF ECONOMY, BUT ALSO ENERGY SECURITY OF ENTIRE EUROPE

Economy Ministry keeps blocking import, export of goods with fluorinated greenhouse gases – EBA

PM instructs regions to create working groups to combat illegal petrol market – State Environmental Inspectorate

Fitch affirms DTEK Energy at 'restricted default'

Ukraine pays $335 mln in interest on restructured eurobonds

General fund of Ukraine's national budget in Feb 2021 reduced with deficit of UAH 18 bln – ministry

State budget 2% overfulfilled in Feb 2021 – State Treasury

Pensions in Ukraine to be automatically reviewed on March 1 – Ministry of Social Policy

Kuleba invites French business to take part in Big Construction, privatization in Ukraine

Fitch affirms Ukraine at 'B', outlook stable

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD