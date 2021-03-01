State budget 2% overfulfilled in Feb 2021 – State Treasury

State budget revenues in February 2021 amounted to almost UAH 77.3 billion, which is 2% higher than the target and 7.6% higher than last year's level, according to the data of the State Treasury Service.

According to information released on Monday, the general budget fund received UAH 67.3 billion in February, which is 1.9% higher than the target and 8.1% higher than in February 2020.

As for the indicators of budget revenues for January-February, they were overfulfilled in 2021 by 4.2% compared to the target and by 16.9% compared to the last year's level for the same period. In general, for two months of this year, the state budget received almost UAH 143.5 billion, including UAH 124.8 billion for the general fund, which is 4% higher than the target and 19.2% more than in January-February 2020.

As indicated by the service, customs in February this year brought almost UAH 27 billion, which is 0.7% higher than the expected figure and 19.3% higher than the same month last year. In January-February of this year, customs revenues amounted to UAH 49 billion, which is 0.5% higher than the indicative figure set by the Finance Ministry and by 20.5% higher than the last year's level.

Tax revenues in February brought to the budget UAH 37.7 billion, which is 3.2% higher than the target and 1.7% higher than last year.

For two months of this year, tax revenues brought UAH 71 billion and were 6.9% higher than the expected figure and 19.4% higher than last year's level, the State Treasury Service said.

According to the State Treasury Service, the value added tax (VAT) refund in January fell to UAH 12.47 billion compared to UAH 13 billion in January.

Local budget revenues last month were 11.8% higher than the expected level – UAH 28.1 billion, which is 8.2% higher than in February 2020.

Proceeds from social security tax amounted to UAH 26.57 billion last month, which is 13.3% higher than in February 2020.

As reported, state budget revenues in 2021 are set at UAH 1.084 trillion, including UAH 959.854 billion of the general fund, and expenditures at UAH 1.32 trillion and UAH 1.183 trillion, respectively.