Economy

12:02 19.02.2021

PM urges MPs to unlock work of Energy Ministry, payment of wages in energy sector

2 min read
PM urges MPs to unlock work of Energy Ministry, payment of wages in energy sector

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal is counting on the early adoption of a bill that will unlock the work of the Energy Ministry and provide for payments of wages in the energy sector.

"We look forward to overcoming the veto or voting for this bill in a new version," he said during the Hour of Questions to the Government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, commenting on the president's veto on the law on the resumption of competitions for positions in the civil service (No. 4531).

According to him, the president vetoed this law due to the incorrectly written powers of the acting ministries.

"In fact, this bill did not provide an opportunity to unlock the work of the Energy Ministry and left it without the possibility of paying wages in the energy sector. Some 50,000 people do not have signed budget programs," Shmyhal said.

In his opinion, the adoption of the law with correctly written powers of the acting ministries will improve the situation.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine's source in the Ministry of Energy, on February 12, the power of the ministry's leadership to issue regulatory documents, in accordance with previously issued attorneys, expired. According to the source, this, in particular, blocks the payment of wages in the ministry and the state coal sector.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky applied his veto to the law on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine regarding the resumption of competitions for holding civil service positions and other issues in civil service (No. 4531).

Tags: #energy #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:02 12.02.2021
Ukraine to receive EUR 50 mln from EIB to buy vaccines, modern refrigeration equipment for vaccination centers – PM

Ukraine to receive EUR 50 mln from EIB to buy vaccines, modern refrigeration equipment for vaccination centers – PM

12:04 12.02.2021
Shmyhal expects revision of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement to be completed in 2021

Shmyhal expects revision of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement to be completed in 2021

09:42 12.02.2021
If sanctions play their role, funds or values returned, sanctions may be lifted - Shmyhal

If sanctions play their role, funds or values returned, sanctions may be lifted - Shmyhal

09:33 12.02.2021
'Green' bonds for payment to RES will be issued under state guarantees – Energy Minister

'Green' bonds for payment to RES will be issued under state guarantees – Energy Minister

19:15 10.02.2021
Shmyhal calls fight against corruption one of Ukraine's main tasks

Shmyhal calls fight against corruption one of Ukraine's main tasks

18:41 09.02.2021
Ukraine would like to receive NATO MAP together with Georgia – Shmyhal

Ukraine would like to receive NATO MAP together with Georgia – Shmyhal

11:23 09.02.2021
PM of Ukraine announces new program of financing leasing, mortgage at 5% in H1, 2021

PM of Ukraine announces new program of financing leasing, mortgage at 5% in H1, 2021

09:16 08.02.2021
Shmyhal, German representatives of energy sector discuss European Green Deal

Shmyhal, German representatives of energy sector discuss European Green Deal

12:19 06.02.2021
Shmyhal, German representatives of energy sector discuss European Green Deal

Shmyhal, German representatives of energy sector discuss European Green Deal

13:17 05.02.2021
Shmyhal to take part in meeting of EU-Ukraine Association Council in Brussels on Feb 11

Shmyhal to take part in meeting of EU-Ukraine Association Council in Brussels on Feb 11

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

AMCU permits Silpo to buy Furshet retail chain

Naftogaz to enter retail electricity, energy efficiency markets in 2022

Fozzy Group plans to acquire property of Furshet retailer – AMCU

Vitrenko denies possibility of raising gas price for public over UAH 6.99/cubic meter in 2021

Proposal to change Naftogaz board head is response to PM's order to Vitrenko

LATEST

PrivatBank demands removal of two members of scientific advisory board from case on payment of $350 mln to Surkis' companies

Vitrenko admits compensation of feed-in tariff by increasing tax on carbon dioxide emissions

Oschadbank and Syngenta sign partnership program for lending to farmers

Ukraine, intl organizations finalizing memo on creation of capital market – Shmyhal

EBA proposes to permit sale of electrical goods for cleaning, disinfection during quarantine

AMCU permits Silpo to buy Furshet retail chain

Naftogaz intends to boost share of retail gas market to 35% in five years

Naftogaz to enter retail electricity, energy efficiency markets in 2022

Naftogaz seeks to invest $7.3 bln in extraction in 2021-2025, have 1.8-fold rise in reserves

Fozzy Group plans to acquire property of Furshet retailer – AMCU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD