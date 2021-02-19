PM urges MPs to unlock work of Energy Ministry, payment of wages in energy sector

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal is counting on the early adoption of a bill that will unlock the work of the Energy Ministry and provide for payments of wages in the energy sector.

"We look forward to overcoming the veto or voting for this bill in a new version," he said during the Hour of Questions to the Government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, commenting on the president's veto on the law on the resumption of competitions for positions in the civil service (No. 4531).

According to him, the president vetoed this law due to the incorrectly written powers of the acting ministries.

"In fact, this bill did not provide an opportunity to unlock the work of the Energy Ministry and left it without the possibility of paying wages in the energy sector. Some 50,000 people do not have signed budget programs," Shmyhal said.

In his opinion, the adoption of the law with correctly written powers of the acting ministries will improve the situation.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine's source in the Ministry of Energy, on February 12, the power of the ministry's leadership to issue regulatory documents, in accordance with previously issued attorneys, expired. According to the source, this, in particular, blocks the payment of wages in the ministry and the state coal sector.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky applied his veto to the law on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine regarding the resumption of competitions for holding civil service positions and other issues in civil service (No. 4531).