Economy

10:02 19.02.2021

Vitrenko admits compensation of feed-in tariff by increasing tax on carbon dioxide emissions

The Ministry of Energy in a long-term prospect is considering raising tax on carbon dioxide emissions and using these funds to offset the difference to "green" electricity producers, the ministry said on its website after a meeting with representatives of renewable energy generation.

"This will be fair: those who pollute the environment and affect climate change pays. Those who make living conditions better, the environment cleaner, receive some compensation," minister Yuriy Vitrenko said.

The report also notes that the Energy Minister called on RES generation representatives to participate in the development of a roadmap that would allow finding ways to solve the problems accumulated in the industry and implement long-term prospects for the development of RES. He also confirmed that the issue of "green" bonds is being considered as a solution to accumulated debt to "green" generation.

