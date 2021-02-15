Economy

16:42 15.02.2021

Ukraine's foreign trade deficit down by 14.4 times in 2020, to $260 mln – statistics

Ukraine's foreign trade deficit down by 14.4 times in 2020, to $260 mln – statistics

The deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods and services in 2020 amounted to $ 260 million, which is 14.4 times less than in 2019, and is associated with a decrease in the deficit in trade in goods by 2.2 times, to $4.88 billion, the State Statistics Service has said.

Taking into account the data released earlier, in the fourth quarter the foreign trade deficit increased to $790 million from $540 million in the third quarter, compared with a surplus of $1.07 billion in the second quarter and a minimum deficit of $10 million in the first quarter.

 

