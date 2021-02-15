Economy

12:09 15.02.2021

Both sides need to find compromises in common interests – Mylovanov

3 min read
The Ukrainian side works, first of all, in the interests of the state and does everything possible to reach agreements with the International Monetary Fund, adviser to the head of the President's Office Tymofiy Mylovanov.

"At the same time, as in any negotiation process, there are fundamental issues related, among other things, to the state administration independence, which always make our negotiations delicate and complex. Everyone defends his position, does it firmly, respectively, negotiations take time. And this is normal. Both sides need to find compromises in common interests. This is the essence of negotiations," Mylovanov said in a commentary, transferred to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to him, Ukraine and the IMF are constantly in process of negotiating their positions.

"There are no significant risks. The situation is absolutely under control. And financial - macroeconomic stability is maintained, there are no systemic risks, the situation with the budget is normal. As well as negotiations with the IMF. The Ukrainian side works, first of all, in the interests of the state and does everything possible to reach agreements with the IMF," Mylovanov said.

Later, the advisor to the head of the President's Office said on Facebook that talks about the need to "make a complete revision" of cooperation with the IMF are groundless. "There are quite solid and complex negotiations going on. It is difficult, but good. And this does not mean in any way that it is necessary to make a complete revision.' The IMF is our strategic partner."

"The mission has suspended work. Both sides can do more for success. There are difficulties, but they are tactical in nature. Probably, there will be some actions from the Ukrainian side in order to strengthen the success of the negotiations in the coming weeks. What exactly? I think it will be known in the coming days," he said.

As reported, the head of the IMF office in Ukraine, Josta Lyngman, announced on Saturday the completion of the mission on the first revision of the stand-by program, which had lasted since the end of last year, without recommending a second tranche. According to him, additional discussions and more progress from Ukraine are needed.

The adoption of this banking bill was previously indicated as one of the conditions for the provision of the second tranche. However, in addition to this, according to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, it is also necessary to adopt a law on the High Council of Justice, progress in the anti-corruption sphere, refusal to return to price regulation in the energy sector, as well as greater clarity regarding the 2022 state budget and the audit of the COVID audit.

