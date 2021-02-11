Economy

14:41 11.02.2021

PrivatBank tops list of most profitable Ukrainian banks late 2020, Ukreximbank leads among loss makers

State-run PrivatBank topped the rating of the most profitable Ukrainian banks at the end of 2020, having declared UAH 25.306 billion in net profit, while the largest loss last year was recorded by Ukreximbank being UAH 5.594 billion.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the second position in the list of the most profitable banks was taken by Raiffeisen Bank Aval (UAH 4.075 billion), the third by Oschadbank (UAH 2.832 billion). FUIB was fourth at the end of 2020 (UAH 2.634 billion), and OTP Bank was fifth (UAH 1.734 billion).

According to the central bank, Prominvestbank (PIB, UAH 451.516 million) was second in the list of loss makers, Pravex Bank (UAH 184.17 million) was third, BTA Bank was fourth (UAH 98.869 million) and Unex Bank (UAH 36.609 million) was fifth.

Some 65 out of 73 banks operating in Ukraine were profit makers during this period.

According to the statistics of the National Bank, in terms of total assets, PrivatBank remained first in the rating at the end of 2020 (UAH 568.244 billion), Oschadbank was second (UAH 268.752 billion), Ukreximbank was third (UAH 246.877 billion), Ukrgasbank was fourth (UAH 151.403 billion) and Raiffeisen Bank Aval was fifth (UAH 113.628 billion).

 

Interfax-Ukraine
