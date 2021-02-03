Economy

17:36 03.02.2021

UIA pays back more than $26.5 mln to passengers for canceled flights in ten months

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) paid back more than $26.5 million to passengers from April 2020 to January 2021 for canceled flights due to coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

As the press service of UIA said on Wednesday, in December 2020 and January 2021 alone, the company paid back more than $4.5 million. For the ten months, the company considered more than 101,000 passenger appeals.

"Ukraine International Airlines emphasizes its readiness for an open dialogue with passengers and hopes that they will realize the situation. For their part, employees of all communication departments of UIA do everything possible to reduce the processing time of all requests," the message said.

The airline reminds that in addition to refunds for unused tickets, free change of the ticket or promocode for the cost of the unused ticket, which is valid for two years from the date of its issuance are offered as well.

