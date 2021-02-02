Economy

17:50 02.02.2021

Ukraine needs to import electricity to overcome frosts in Feb – Gerus

3 min read
Ukraine needs to import electricity to overcome frosts in Feb – Gerus

Ukraine needs to import electricity, since domestic generation, amid a significant drop in temperature in February, cannot provide consumers with a resource at the required level due to insufficient coal reserves in the warehouses at thermal power plants, which make up 44% of the minimum guaranteed reserves and 21% of last year, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Andriy Gerus said.

"In such conditions, we cannot depend on the fact that some companies did not deliver coal to their warehouses, and today 80% of coal-fired power plants belong to private companies. Therefore, electricity imports have begun in Ukraine, which accounts for 3-4% of our consumption," Gerus said in a video message posted on his Telegram channel and Facebook page on Tuesday.

At the same time, he said that imports are carried out by several traders during peak consumption hours, in particular, in the evening hours, and contribute to balancing the energy system.

"The situation will be balanced with the help of imports, and there are no serious risks of rolling blackouts," Gerus said, adding that imports in such volumes do not threaten the country's energy security.

At the same time, he expressed the hope that with the March warming, there will be no need for imports in the Integrated Power System.

In a post on Facebook preceding the video message, he said that, in general, there are reasons to restrict the import of electricity from the Russian Federation, but there is no reason to restrict its supply from Belarus.

"From Belarus, we cannot even theoretically import more than 3-6% of our consumption, since power lines are limited to 900 MW. And the Ukrenergo dispatcher itself limits such imports when there is a surplus in the energy system," he said.

At the same time, the head of the committee also expressed his conviction that a complete ban on imports leads to a monopolization of the market and an increase in prices.

According to the ENTSO-E website, 9,695 MWh of electricity is expected from Belarus during February 2, which is 80 MWh more than expected on February 1 (some 9,615 MWh). Supply volumes - from 315 MWh to 500 MWh, the largest 500 MWh are expected from 13:00 to 16:00, as well as from 19:00 to 23:00 (during the period 21:00-22:00 - some 480 MWh) Kyiv time.

Electricity supplies from the Russian Federation are planned at the same level and according to the schedule as on February 1: within three hours, from 12:00 to 15:00 Kyiv time, it is planned to deliver 200 MWh hourly, from 20:00 to 21:00 - some 200 MWh, from 21:00 to 23:00 - some 100 MWh.

 

Tags: #electricity
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:02 02.02.2021
MP Honcharenko urges NSDC to impose sanctions for purchase of Russian, Belarusian electricity

MP Honcharenko urges NSDC to impose sanctions for purchase of Russian, Belarusian electricity

15:16 16.01.2021
Ukraine cuts electricity generation by 3.3% in 2020

Ukraine cuts electricity generation by 3.3% in 2020

14:48 16.01.2021
Electricity production at TPPs, CHPPs of Ukraine equals with NPPs in Dec 2020

Electricity production at TPPs, CHPPs of Ukraine equals with NPPs in Dec 2020

15:18 12.01.2021
Zelensky, Sandu agree to supply Ukrainian electricity to Moldova, Romania, to increase volume of Moldovan gas in Ukrainian storage facilities

Zelensky, Sandu agree to supply Ukrainian electricity to Moldova, Romania, to increase volume of Moldovan gas in Ukrainian storage facilities

18:38 28.12.2020
Cabinet establishes single tariff of UAH 1.68 per kWh for electricity for Q1 2021, extends PSO regime

Cabinet establishes single tariff of UAH 1.68 per kWh for electricity for Q1 2021, extends PSO regime

11:04 24.12.2020
Govt may raise electricity price for Energoatom under renewed PSO, but tariffs for population not to increase yet – source

Govt may raise electricity price for Energoatom under renewed PSO, but tariffs for population not to increase yet – source

12:24 18.12.2020
RES generators to challenge regulator's decision to pay fee to Guaranteed Buyer to secure its participation in intl arbitration tribunal – experts

RES generators to challenge regulator's decision to pay fee to Guaranteed Buyer to secure its participation in intl arbitration tribunal – experts

11:21 26.11.2020
Energy minister backs trade in electricity under bilateral contracts only on exchanges in 2021

Energy minister backs trade in electricity under bilateral contracts only on exchanges in 2021

15:55 20.11.2020
Disconnection of TIU Canada's 10.5 MW SPP located at NFP lies in plane of business dispute – solar energy association head

Disconnection of TIU Canada's 10.5 MW SPP located at NFP lies in plane of business dispute – solar energy association head

15:43 20.11.2020
Annual losses of electricity in worn-out networks estimated at UAH 20 bln – EDS representative

Annual losses of electricity in worn-out networks estimated at UAH 20 bln – EDS representative

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Tedis Ukraine succeeds in Supreme Court overturning UAH 3.4 bln fine imposed by antimonopoly committee

Launch of 'affordable mortgage' will lead to rise in mortgage portfolio by 30% per year - NBU

Naftogaz plans to buy gas from EU for EUR 80.4 mln using EBRD funds

Govt provides SOE Antonov with state guarantee for UAH 3 bln loan

Firefly Aerospace plans to raise $350 mln for creation of Firefly Beta medium-class launcher

LATEST

Tedis Ukraine succeeds in Supreme Court overturning UAH 3.4 bln fine imposed by antimonopoly committee

EBA asks govt to conscientiously approach registration of COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine

Finance Minister says there could be hryvnia exchange rate fluctuations up to 10%

China's Shenzhen MTC to invest $ 13 mln in KIVI TV sets as part of strategic partnership

EBA asks NBU, Finance Ministry to speed up work to launch customs warehouse regime

Metinvest increases revenue by 8.4%, EBITDA by 9.6% in Nov versus Oct

Investohills Vesta achieves freeze on assets of Kagerol Holdings, owner of Balaklava Mine in Sevastopol

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on measures to neutralize threats in nuclear energy, industry

Ukraine cuts export of fruit, berry by 8% in 2020 – association

Opening of Sheraton hotel in Kyiv scheduled for 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD